Habitat ReStore reopens in new location

Over many years, Emma Schlenker has furnished her apartments with items from a Habitat ReStore location, and when the time was right, donated items back to the store that otherwise might have been thrown away.

That experience brought Schlenker to the Habitat ReStore's new Lincoln location on Saturday.

"I’m really excited to finally see what they have," she said.

Habitat ReStore hosted its grand reopening Saturday, the culmination of a frenzied two-week move from its location on Y Street to new space at the Edgewood Shopping Center near 56th Street and Nebraska 2.

Habitat ReStore sells donated home improvement items, including cabinets, furniture, appliances and much more. The new, larger location -- it has four times the space -- was chosen because of its location near hardware stores and garden centers. It's also conveniently located near many of the people who donate items when tackling their own home improvement projects.

“We tell people that we’re not a one-stop shop, we’re your first-stop shop. Stop here first, see if we have what you need and then check out the other places nearby," said Jeremy Trujillo, operations director.

All proceeds from the store go to Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln to build affordable houses for local families and residents.

Habitat ReStore depends on donations from community members to keep the store stocked. Because new donations are constantly coming in, the store is frequently updated with new items.

People can drop off donations at the donation dock on the south side of the building Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The store itself is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 to 6.

Saturday's grand opening at the new location brought a lot of traffic to the store, which also featured a furniture rehab competition where three contestants were each given a piece of furniture to update.

“I am blown away by this turnout," said Deanna Walz, the local Habitat chapter's director of development. "We know that people are passionate about this store, but this is just tremendous. To see a line at the register after being open for 25 minutes is just really, really wonderful."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or jebbers@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.