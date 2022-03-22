 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gusty winds topple vehicle, shutting down westbound I-80 near Aurora

Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Aurora were closed for 30 minutes or so Thursday evening with gusty winds rolled a high-profile vehicle onto its side.

The flow of traffic resumed at about 7 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol reported. No injuries were reported.

Portions of eastern Nebraska are included in a wind advisory, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible.

