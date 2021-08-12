Growth in Nebraska centered on state's largest counties

Sarpy County grew 20%, by far the largest percentage gain. Douglas and Lancaster counties both grew 13%. Buffalo and Hall counties were fourth and fifth for percentage growth, at 8.6% and 7.3%.

David Drozd, research coordinator at the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said it was "a bit of a surprise" that the five largest counties were also the five fastest-growing counties.

Lincoln added nearly 33,000 people over the past 10 years, bringing its total population to just over 291,000. If recent growth patterns continue, the city should pass 300,000 in 2023, Drozd said.

The Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, grew by 38,000 to just over 340,000.

Omaha's metro area, which includes five counties in Nebraska and three in Iowa, grew by more than 100,000 people to about 967,000. Drozd said that if current growth rates hold, the area should pass 1 million people by 2024.

Beginning next month, lawmakers will use the census data to redraw the state's political boundaries, including legislative and congressional districts, in a special session. Advocacy groups, including Common Cause Nebraska, urged lawmakers to conduct the process in a transparent manner.