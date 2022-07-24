Growing refugee and immigrant resources allowing new Nebraskans to excel

As Constantine Syniy and his family settled into their new lives in Lincoln, the U.S. faced one of its biggest tragedies that in turn grew animosity toward immigrants.

Syniy and his family arrived to the U.S just six months before the 9/11 attacks. Back then, life was dramatically different for him and the hundreds of thousands of others who had come to pursue the American dream.

But despite growing hostility toward immigrants across the country in the years that followed, Syniy says Lincoln always remained welcoming of its immigrants.

He had gotten his first job within a week of living in Lincoln, and later opened his own business, All Pro Heating and Air Conditioning.

Having owned several businesses in Ukraine, Syniy always intended to open up a business or two in the U.S. But running a business in Ukraine was much different, so he needed some help getting acclimated.

His business' success, he says, wouldn't have been possible without organizations like Catholic Social Services and Lincoln Literacy. Those programs are the reason he stayed in Nebraska, he said.

Success stories like Syniy's are especially rewarding for people like Sandra Barrera, who works to help immigrants start their own businesses through Nebraska Extension.

"Many of them come here for a better life, but they know this country isn't always welcoming and fair to them," said Barrera, who is a bilingual Nebraska Extension educator.

Through Nebraska Extension's small business program, Barrera has helped immigrants start their journey to becoming a business owner, a dream for many as they often feel limited in work opportunities.

Entrepreneurship, she says, helps many immigrants gain a different sense of freedom.

That's exactly what it did for Nyabuoy Chan.

When Chan first arrived in the U.S. in 2004 from South Sudan with her then-husband, most of her work involved housekeeping.

Although being in the U.S. provided a more stable life, at home Chan felt she had no freedom because she was in an abusive relationship.

But in the 18 years since, Chan has worked as a caseworker for Catholic Social Services and has started her own business, Buay Cleaning Services.

With the help of Echo Collective, a Lincoln organization that helps refugee and immigrant women overcome barriers they face in rebuilding their lives in the U.S., Chan says she is able to show refugee and immigrant women that there are so many opportunities for them in the U.S.

Kelly Ross, executive director of Echo Collective, says she created her nonprofit after working as an English as a second language and citizenship instructor and realizing the disparities in opportunities for refugee and immigrant women.

Many women have benefited from the entrepreneurship courses they offer, she said.

Carmen Castillo, a former teacher from Mexico who immigrated to the U.S. in 2006, had already started her own business — RC Party Accents — before learning about Echo Collective.

But after working with Ross, she said her clientele has grown tremendously.

Ross says the refugee and immigrant women she works with often discover their own passions in the process of starting their businesses.

"When I ask the women, 'What is your dream?' many of them don’t have an answer right away," Ross said. "A lot of these women have never had the space and privilege to be able to think of what they’re passionate about and their dreams."

Organizations like the Nebraska Extension small business program and Echo Collective help make Lincoln a welcoming environment and place where immigrant business owners can excel, according to those who have benefitted from those programs.

For immigrants across the country and state, being able to provide for their families is their biggest priority, Barrera says. But a feeling of limited opportunities can keep many from pursuing their own dreams.

"There's only so much they feel they can do, and we're wasting talents in the meatpacking plants," Barrera said.