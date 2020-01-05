Group looks to hit every trail within Lincoln city limits in 2020

Bryson teamed up with the Great Plains Trail Network to bring the idea they're calling Lincoln Trail-A-Thon 2020 to life. All of those who register pay a one-time fee of $25, which goes back to GPTN to maintain the city's trails.

Dena Noe, former president and current board member of GPTN, said the money will go toward making up a $210,000 gap in funds for a bridge to connect the Rock Island and Jamaica North trails.

Bryson and the group have set an ambitious goal of signing up 1,500 participants to take part in the challenge throughout 2020. Noe said the goal seems more attainable now after a recent spike in registered participants.

"This is an all-year opportunity for everybody," she said. "Bo's done a great job of keeping the momentum going."

Bryson said he isn't an active trail-runner or hiker. He came up with the idea while doing a half-marathon and asked himself whether he would be able to run all the trails within city limits.

"I'm not really a big trail person. I just wanted to come up with crazy ideas," he said.