For more than a century, Whitehall Mansion has been a part of northeast Lincoln, linked by history to nearby Nebraska Wesleyan and by fate to those who grew up within its walls.

The original owner who — in addition to her love for the small, private college — was devoted to helping homeless women and children, sold her home with the imposing white columns to the state in 1926 to be used as an orphanage.

It served that purpose for many years, though eventually the rise of foster care diminished the need for orphanages and Whitehall Mansion took on other roles. The Regional Center ran a treatment program for adolescent boys. Later the Northeast Family Center leased space there. More recently, the state housed some Nebraska Gaming and Racing Commission offices in the mansion.

And in 1997, a small group of people who loved the place — its lime green fireplace and wide staircase, its oak woodwork and leaded glass shelves and third-floor ballroom — formed a small nonprofit to ensure preservation of its history and place in northeast Lincoln.

The group has hosted a variety of community events there over the years: fall festivals and Christmas open houses, Halloween parties for kids and spring teas for adults. Those who love the place change lightbulbs when needed, putter in the yard, treat it like they would their home.

Until one day last summer, when a couple of members went over to the old mansion with an oriental rug someone had donated — and couldn’t get in.

Someone from the racing commission let them in and told them the state had changed the locks. The commission employees got keys, the Friends of Whitehall Mansion did not.

Tracy Corr, treasurer of Friends of Whitehall Mansion, said they emailed the state’s building division and got no response, so they reached out to Lincoln City Councilman James Michael Bowers.

Bowers, who represents northeast Lincoln, volunteered at the Northeast Family Center in high school when it was at Whitehall Mansion. His work there put him on a trajectory to become a social worker, to get involved in public service.

“I was able to provide assistance to good, hard-working people in northeast Lincoln,” he said of the impact volunteering at the mansion had on him. “I could see myself and I could see my family in the folks coming in — it was just being able to help families.”

Years later, as a council member, he held town hall meetings there, and when he heard from the small nonprofit that they’d been locked out he looked into it.

Initially, he said, he figured things would work out once state officials knew of the nonprofit’s history of caring for the building. When months went by with no communication to the nonprofit, he reached out to officials in the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services.

This time, Corr said, they responded, but they’ve been evasive about their plans. The racing commission is moving to new offices in April, and state building division officials told the nonprofit leaders they’re working on that relocation and a plan for the building moving forward.

They told them the nonprofit couldn’t go inside without a written agreement, according to an email exchange. Initially state officials said they’d share plans this spring. Later emails said it might be this summer.

State officials did not return calls and emails seeking comment.

The nonprofit didn’t have a fall festival this year because they were locked out, Corr said, and a long-planned graduation party for one of the members’ children will have to be moved.

She’s worried about the fate of the landmark, which has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1982. Maintenance on the building has been deferred, Corrr said, and the nonprofit doesn’t want that to continue.

“It’s a beautiful place,” she said. “I think our biggest fear is they’re just going to shutter it and it will become even more decrepit, then they’ll have a good case for tearing it down.”

About five years ago, the state offered the Friends of Whitehall Mansion a no-cost lease to hold events there, but the group wasn’t prepared to do that at that time, Corr said.

Their nonprofit status lapsed because of a misunderstanding about paperwork that needed to be filed, but they’re fixing that, she said, and in the five years since the state made the offer, the group has been putting the organizational pieces in place to be able to regularly allow people to use the spot for small events.

“We’ve been working toward that, gaining steam,” Corr said. “That’s when they changed the locks.”

Bowers plans to send a letter to state officials encouraging them to restore the nonprofit’s access to the building, a group he said has played a crucial role in its preservation.

“I know when a building sits empty it can fall apart. If we want to protect this landmark in northeast Lincoln, Friends of Whitehall Mansion are the perfect folks to do that,” Bowers said. “I’m concerned there has not been any sort of explanation for why they’ve been locked out of a building they’ve had access to for (nearly) 30 years.”

While the architecture of the building is notable, its history is just as important to those who love the mansion.

In 1910, 15 years after her husband died, Olive White had the neoclassical revival style home built on the highest spot on 10 acres near 59th and Walker streets, near Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Her husband, Charles White, the owner of Crete Mills, had been one of the original members of Methodist college’s board of trustees, and Olive also cared deeply about the university.

“Her connection to Wesleyan was as strong as her husband’s,” said Ed Zimmer, retired historic preservation planner for the city. “There are credible stories that she’d have women students come over for dinner at the mansion ... training them in the social graces.”

White also was involved in the Society of the Home for the Friendless, an effort in the late 1800s to help pregnant women and children that culminated in a home for them near 11th and South streets. When White moved to California in 1926, she sold Whitehall Mansion to the state, with the intention that it be used as a home for children, Zimmer said.

For the next several decades, children lived in the orphanage, which grew to include dormitories, farmland and a school. Some of those buildings have since been demolished.

Corr said the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve that history, as well as White’s mission to serve children. They also serve as a point of contact for many family members of the children who once lived there who reach out and want to see that part of their family’s history.

Bowers said the nonprofit has insurance, volunteers and the desire to use and preserve the historic landmark.

“We need to make sure we just don’t close off that part of northeast Lincoln history and instead be engaged with it and let Friends of Whitehall Mansion do what they’ve done well for three decades,” he said.

