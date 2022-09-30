Greatest female jazz artist of her generation to open Lied Center season Sunday

Diana Krall grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia, listening to her father’s collection of 78-rpm records and falling in love with the piano, which she mastered after a stint at the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

She was encouraged to add vocals to her piano by the late Jimmy Rowles, with whom she studied with as a teenager in the early ’80s. “We shared a love for songs, especially more obscure ones, and he just said in that gravelly tone, ‘If you want to sing, just sing,’” she told New Jersey Stage.

Krall did just that, and over the last four decades has become the most acclaimed female jazz artist of her generation.

Krall, who will make her Lincoln debut at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, is the only jazz singer to have had eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.

She’s won two Grammy Awards and 10 Junos (the Canadian Grammy). Nine of her 15 albums have gone gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum. Her 1999 album “When I Look in Your Eyes” spent an unprecedented 52 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

And in 2009, Billboard named her the second-greatest artist of the decade. That’s a position she might well continue to hold today, arguably the most widely recognized star in the jazz universe.

Here’s how she was described by the New York Times in 2017:

“Since Ms. Krall began a recording career in the early 1990s, her screen-siren looks and alluring alto — a voice at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic sophistication and discretion culled from years of leading with her other instrument — have provided, for some, an aura of almost unapproachable glamour.”

If You Go What: Diana Krall. Where: Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and Q streets. When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $19.50 to $149. Tickets available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied ticket office.

Adding to that glamour, she’s part of one of the most enduring celebrity marriages of the 21st century. Wedded to British singer-songwriter Elvis Costello at Elton John’s estate outside London in 2003, the couple has a pair of 16-year-old twin boys.

From “Stepping Out,” her 1993 self-financed first album, Krall has been a leading steward of the Great American Songbook, recording and performing songs that she finds fully alive and open to new interpretations.

“It’s not about a period of time or a demographic," Krall told the Times. “It’s about finding romance in everything, in beauty or in things that are sad.”

Her most recent album, 2020’s “This Dream of You,” is titled after the Bob Dylan song she covered on the disc that includes songs associated with Nat "King" Cole and Frank Sinatra along with Irving Berlin’s “How Deep is the Ocean’ and the classic “Singing in the Rain.”

After spending the pandemic quarantined with Costello and their sons, Krall is touring behind that album with her trio and will open the Lied’s 2022-23 season with her set of standards, albeit some little known, on Sunday.