Grateful Bread eyes mid-October reopening after Cate Flotree is cancer-free

Ten months later, Cate Flotree is healthy again. The cancer is gone and her doctors have given her the go-ahead in reopening the place where Lincoln goes to have soup for lunch.

And while she can't pinpoint the exact date that Grateful Bread, the Near South restaurant known for its homemade soups and baked goods, will reopen, she can tell you a first-day menu certainty.

"Definitely the Moroccan tomato soup," she said with an ease in her voice that comes from being able to finally focus again on the passions that drive her: family and food.

Her son, Cheyenne, who grew up working the front of the house — and changing the vinyl on the restaurant's turntable — said he's noticed a difference.

"She's always been positive," he said. "She’s enjoying doing things again, going to places. She loves going to all the different grocery stores and going to thrift stores.

"She’s back to doing the things she likes."

The last three years have been rough on Grateful Bread, 1625 S. 17th St. The pandemic shut it down and just as it was starting to hit its stride again, doctors found a mass in December.

Again, the tiny cafe known for its quirkiness — the eclectic art on the walls, the paper lanterns, Mr. Potato Heads and other things you'd never expect, like plastic dinosaurs — was shuttered.

"There have been a lot of bumps over the last few years, and people just have waited for us to open again," she said. "That’s amazing."

They're still waiting. A GoFundMe page launched after her diagnosis collected more than $25,000 but only scratched the surface in telling how much the community cares for Cate and Mark Flotree, who opened Grateful Bread 25 years ago.

"People were coming to our door and leaving little gifts, and they were mailing me cards and little things every day," she said. "It was overwhelming. I am always surprised how much people care. It’s always surprising to me."

Cate Flotree, a self-proclaimed introvert, was always more comfortable in the kitchen — away from the public — making the food.

Still, she couldn't help but notice that people would stand in line on the sidewalk for her specialties, like her gouda macaroni and cheese, soups or cinnamon rolls.

And they kept coming back — queuing up on 17th Street, not knowing their choices because Wednesday's menu would look nothing like Thursday's or the next day's.

"Our menu is different every day," she said. "I’d go crazy if I had a set menu that I had to do all the time."

"This way, it’s always fun."

The time away has given her some perspective — a new appreciation — she said, as well as a game plan for moving forward in a healthy way.

"I learned so much from the cancer," she said. "I have made a lot of changes, a lot of lifestyle changes. When we go back it’s going to be different. I am not going to kill myself putting in crazy hours. I made a lot of mistakes. I didn’t eat enough. I didn’t sleep enough. I worked too many hours."

Her new daily routine includes a 4-mile walk and making the time for the people and things that matter.

"It’s different now," she said. "It needs to be balanced now — for the first time. Before, everything was about Grateful Bread. I let a lot of things slide and I was there all the time. That’s going to have to change."

Her lifestyle might change. Her food won't. That's her promise.