A National Science Foundation grant will provide more than $3.5 million in scholarships and support to 120 students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
The STEM Career Opportunities in Nebraska: Networks, Experiential-learning and Computational Thinking, or STEM Connect, partners the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Southeast Community College and Western Nebraska Community College.
Students who participate in the program will begin at a community college, where they will build competency in math and computer-science fields, before transferring to UNL to major in math, computer science, computer engineering or software engineering.
The scholarship will target gifted students from low-income families, specifically underrepresented minorities, women, and rural and first-generation college students, said Jim Lewis, a UNL professor of mathematics.
"We know that finances are not the only hindrance to student success," Lewis said. "This grant will also allow us to build out academic communities, establish faculty mentors and adapt curricula here and at our partner institutions that ensure success, based on existing research."
Renewable scholarships up to $8,000 per year for four years at UNL and two years at the community colleges will be determined based upon the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.
The program will begin next spring with six to eight students, and expand next fall to 20 more students at UNL and 32 students each at SCC and Western Nebraska Community College.
The National Science Foundation grant will also fund a research study of the factors affecting retention, academic success and graduation in STEM fields among low-income students, as well as the differences between students enrolled at two-year and four-year institutions.