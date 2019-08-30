A National Science Foundation grant will provide more than $3.5 million in scholarships and support to 120 students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
The STEM Career Opportunities in Nebraska: Networks, Experiential-learning and Computational Thinking, or STEM Connect, partners the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Southeast Community College and Western Nebraska Community College.
Students who participate in the program will begin at a community college, where they will build competency in math and computer-science fields, before transferring to UNL to major in math, computer science, computer engineering or software engineering.
The scholarship will target gifted students from low-income families, specifically underrepresented minorities, women, and rural and first-generation college students, said Jim Lewis, a UNL professor of mathematics.
"We know that finances are not the only hindrance to student success," Lewis said. "This grant will also allow us to build out academic communities, establish faculty mentors and adapt curricula here and at our partner institutions that ensure success, based on existing research."
Renewable scholarships up to $8,000 per year for four years at UNL and two years at the community colleges will be determined based upon the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.
The program will begin next spring with six to eight students, and expand next fall to 20 more students at UNL and 32 students each at SCC and Western Nebraska Community College.
The National Science Foundation grant will also fund a research study of the factors affecting retention, academic success and graduation in STEM fields among low-income students, as well as the differences between students enrolled at two-year and four-year institutions.
Breaking down Nebraska's colleges and universities
Bellevue University
Bellevue University, Bellevue
Pell grant students: 42%
Students with federal loans: 55%
Cost to attend: $15,363
Price after financial aid: $10,623
6-year graduation rate: 13%
Median debt: $13,150
Began repayment in five years: 61%
Average earnings after 10 years: $60,500
Courtesy photo
Bryan College of Health Sciences
Bryan College of Health Sciences, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 38%
Students with federal loans: 75%
Cost to attend: $25,788
Price after financial aid: $24,331
6-year graduation rate: 73%
Median debt: $23,479
Began repayment in five years: 82%
Average earnings after 10 years: $53,500
Geoff Johnson, Bryan College of Health Sciences Facebook page
Central Community College
Central Community College, Grand Island
Pell grant students: 28%
Students with federal loans: 19%
Cost to attend: $11,426
Price after financial aid: $7,872
6-year graduation rate not listed
Median debt: $3,500
Began repayment in five years: 60%
Average earnings after 10 years: $32,800
Central Community College Facebook page
Chadron State College
Chadron State College, Chadron
Pell grant students: 36%
Students with federal loans: 53%
Cost to attend: $18,821
Price after financial aid: $13,267
6-year graduation rate: 43%
Median debt: $9,500
Began repayment in five years: 67%
Average earnings after 10 years: $43,000
Courtesy photo
CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology
CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology, Omaha
Pell grant students: 16%
Students with federal loans: 37%
Cost to attend not listed
Price after financial aid not listed
6-year graduation rate not listed
Median debt not listed
Began repayment in five years: 66%
Average earnings after 10 years not listed
Courtesy photo
Clarkson College
Clarkson College, Omaha
Pell grant students: 33%
Students with federal loans: 68%
Cost to attend: $24,613
Price after financial aid: $20,825
6-year graduation rate: 46%
Median debt: $21,000
Began repayment in five years: 77%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,900
Andrew Marinkovich, Clarkson College courtesy photo
College of Hair Design
College of Hair Design-Downtown, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 66%
Students with federal loans: 79%
Cost to attend: $13,890
Price after financial aid: $8,938
6-year graduation rate not listed
Median debt: $12,503
Began repayment in five years: 53%
Average earnings after 10 years: $24,700
College of Hair Design courtesy photo
College of Saint Mary
College of Saint Mary, Omaha
Pell grant students: 35%
Students with federal loans: 75%
Cost to attend: $39,226
Price after financial aid: $19,584
6-year graduation rate: 40%
Median debt: $21,000
Began repayment in five years: 63%
Average earnings after 10 years: $43,000
Courtesy photo
Concordia University
Concordia University-Nebraska, Seward
Pell grant students: 24%
Students with federal loans: 54%
Cost to attend: $37,601
Price after financial aid: $19,450
6-year graduation rate: 67%
Median debt: $15,155
Began repayment in five years: 80%
Average earnings after 10 years: $44,100
Courtesy photo
Creighton University
Creighton University, Omaha
Pell grant students: 15%
Students with federal loans: 50%
Cost to attend: $50,060
Price after financial aid: $28,254
6-year graduation rate: 79%
Median debt: $23,000
Began repayment in five years: 81%
Average earnings after 10 years: $70,100
Courtesy photo
Doane University Crete
Doane University, Crete
Pell grant students: 30%
Students with federal loans: 81%
Cost to attend: $42,410
Price after financial aid: $22,724
6-year graduation rate: 59%
Median debt: $17,000
Began repayment in five years: 73%
Average earnings after 10 years: $48,200
Courtesy photo
Grace University
Grace University, Omaha
Pell grant students: 44%
Students with federal loans: 61%
Cost to attend: $31,542
Price after financial aid: $18,106
6-year graduation rate: 66%
Median debt: $12,839
Began repayment in five years: 74%
Average earnings after 10 years: $34,800
Journal Star file photo
Hastings College
Hastings College, Hastings
Pell grant students: 32%
Students with federal loans: 63%
Cost to attend: $39,273
Price after financial aid: $18,952
6-year graduation rate: 58%
Median debt: $15,000
Began repayment in five years: 78%
Average earnings after 10 years: $47,500
Hastings College
Joseph's College Cosmetology
Joseph's College Cosmetology, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 68%
Students with federal loans: 68%
Cost to attend: $20,691
Price after financial aid: $14,321
6-year graduation rate not listed
Median debt: $11,950
Began repayment in five years: 35%
Average earnings after 10 years: $19,200
Joseph's College courtesy photo
La'James International College
La'James International College, Fremont
Pell grant students: 81%
Students with federal loans: 68%
Cost to attend: $17,724
Price after financial aid: $11,331
6-year graduation rate not listed
Median debt: $10,000
Began repayment in five years: 33%
Average earnings after 10 years: $22,700
La'James International College Facebook page
Metro Community College
Metropolitan Community College, Omaha
Pell grant students: 29%
Students with federal loans: 13%
Cost to attend: $10,095
Price after financial aid: $5,281
6-year graduation rate not listed
Median debt: $3,378
Began repayment in five years: 43%
Average earnings after 10 years: $33,800
Courtesy photo
Midland University
Midland University, Fremont
Pell grant students: 32%
Students with federal loans: 66%
Cost to attend: $40,599
Price after financial aid: $23,518
6-year graduation rate: 46%
Median debt: $14,985
Began repayment in five years: 72%
Average earnings after 10 years: $44,400
AP file photo
Mid-Plains Community College
Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte
Pell grant students: 33%
Students with federal loans: 36%
Cost to attend: $10,634
Price after financial aid: $6,401
6-year graduation rate not listed
Median debt: $5,500
Began repayment in five years: 57%
Average earnings after 10 years: $35,200
Mid-Plains Facebook page
Nebraska Christian College
Nebraska Christian College of Hope International University, Papillion
Pell grant students: 45%
Students with federal loans: 66%
Cost to attend: $27,134
Price after financial aid: $22,084
6-year graduation rate: 63%
Median debt: $15,500
Began repayment in five years: 63%
Average earnings after 10 years: $32,500
Nebraska Christian College Facebook page
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Curtis
Pell grant students: 20%
Students with federal loans: 23%
Cost to attend: $15,974
Price after financial aid: $11,369
6-year graduation rate not listed
Median debt: $13,875
Began repayment in five years: 77%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,700
Courtesy photo
Nebraska Indian Community College
Nebraska Indian Community College, Macy
Pell grant students: 48%
Students with federal loans: 0%
Cost to attend: $17,754
Price after financial aid: $4,643
6-year graduation rate: 100%
Median debt not listed
Repayment figure not listed
Average earnings after 10 years: $21,200
Nebraska Indian Community College Facebook page
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, Omaha
Pell grant students: 36%
Students with federal loans: 74%
Cost to attend: $24,403
Price after financial aid: $18,826
6-year graduation rate: 59%
Median debt: $19,167
Began repayment in five years: 82%
Average earnings after 10 years: $50,600
Courtesy photo
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 27%
Students with federal loans: 63%
Cost to attend: $41,817
Price after financial aid: $22,719
6-year graduation rate: 70%
Median debt: $17,225
Began repayment in five years: 83%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,500
Nebraska Wesleyan Facebook page
Northeast Community College
Northeast Community College, Norfolk
Pell grant students: 24%
Students with federal loans: 24%
Cost to attend: $12,236
Price after financial aid: $8,679
6-year graduation rate not listed
Median debt: $5,700
Began repayment in five years: 64%
Average earnings after 10 years: $38,400
Northeast Community College Facebook page
Peru State College
Peru State College, Peru
Pell grant students: 29%
Students with federal loans: 44%
Cost to attend: $17,335
Price after financial aid: $12,681
6-year graduation rate: 35%
Median debt: $12,161
Began repayment in five years: 65%
Average earnings after 10 years: $39,600
Journal Star file photo
Southeast Community College
Southeast Community College, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 35%
Students with federal loans: 51%
Cost to attend: $11,760
Price after financial aid: $9,116
6-year graduation rate not listed
Median debt: $4,818
Began repayment in five years: 52%
Average earnings after 10 years: $40,200
Journal Star file photo
Union College
Union College, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 38%
Students with federal loans: 74%
Cost to attend: $33,219
Price after financial aid: $20,535
6-year graduation rate: 43%
Median debt: $17,589
Began repayment in five years: 68%
Average earnings after 10 years: $47,700
Journal Star file photo
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney
Pell grant students: 33%
Students with federal loans: 47%
Cost to attend: $20,967
Price after financial aid: $15,768
6-year graduation rate: 57%
Median debt: $13,000
Began repayment in five years: 76%
Average earnings after 10 years: $45,800
Courtesy photo
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha
Pell grant students: 26%
Students with federal loans: 57%
Cost to attend varies by college
Price after financial aid: UNMC did not admit full-time, first-time undergraduate students, and did not report net price or graduation rate.
6-year graduation rate: UNMC did not admit full-time, first-time undergraduate students, and did not report net price or graduation rate.
Median debt: $15,000
Began repayment in five years: 92%
Average earnings after 10 years: $108,500
UNMC Facebook page
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska at Omaha, Omaha
Pell grant students: 31%
Students with federal loans: 41%
Cost to attend: $17,712
Price after financial aid: $12,899
6-year graduation rate: 45%
Median debt: $12,354
Began repayment in five years: 70%
Average earnings after 10 years: $49,300
Ryan Henriksen, UNO courtesy photo
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 21%
Students with federal loans: 39%
Cost to attend: $22,535
Price after financial aid: $17,311
6-year graduation rate: 67%
Median debt: $13,875
Began repayment in five years: 77%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,700
FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Wayne State College
Wayne State College, Wayne
Pell grant students: 36%
Students with federal loans: 58%
Cost to attend: $16,482
Price after financial aid: $12,722
6-year graduation rate: 48%
Median debt: $11,330
Began repayment in five years: 73%
Average earnings after 10 years: $40,300
Wayne State College courtesy photo
Western Nebraska Community College
Western Nebraska Community College, Scottsbluff
Pell grant students: 34%
Students with federal loans: 21%
Cost to attend: $11,994
Price after financial aid: $6,269
6-year graduation rate not listed
Median debt: $4,401
Began repayment in five years: 53%
Average earnings after 10 years: $33,800
Western Nebraska Community College Facebook page
York College
York College, York
Pell grant students: 52%
Students with federal loans: 77%
Cost to attend: $25,850
Price after financial aid: $15,471
6-year graduation rate: 49%
Median debt: $15,000
Began repayment in five years: 61%
Average earnings after 10 years: $39,000
York College Facebook page
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS.