Grandson's Christmas gift turns out to be a $50,000 prize for Nebraska woman

Linda Garey's grandson no doubt thought it would be fun to include a scratch ticket in the gifts at the family's holiday celebration in western Nebraska.

But that Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer scratch ticket was no laughing matter.

Garey scratched the $5 ticket and netted the top prize of $50,000, the Nebraska Lottery said in a news release.

After scratching the ticket at the family's celebration in Crawford, her grandsons went with her to a local convenience store to confirm the prize.

Then they joined Garey on the 450-mile trip to Lincoln to cash the ticket, which was originally purchased from the Super C at 33rd Street and Sheridan Boulevard.

Garey said she’s a regular Nebraska Lottery player, but this is the first time she’s won anything close to a top prize.

“Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” she said, looking at her grandson. “I’d say it’s an appropriate ticket.”

The chances of winning $50,000 from the $5 ticket were 1 in 104,000.

