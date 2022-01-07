 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grandson's Christmas gift turns out to be a $50,000 prize for Nebraska woman
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Grandson's Christmas gift turns out to be a $50,000 prize for Nebraska woman

  • 0

Someone in Maryland won the $731.1 million lottery. PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what to do if you experience a financial windfall.

Linda Garey's grandson no doubt thought it would be fun to include a scratch ticket in the gifts at the family's holiday celebration in western Nebraska.

But that Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer scratch ticket was no laughing matter.

Linda Garey, Crawford

Linda Garey

Garey scratched the $5 ticket and netted the top prize of $50,000, the Nebraska Lottery said in a news release.

After scratching the ticket at the family's celebration in Crawford, her grandsons went with her to a local convenience store to confirm the prize.

Then they joined Garey on the 450-mile trip to Lincoln to cash the ticket, which was originally purchased from the Super C at 33rd Street and Sheridan Boulevard.

Garey said she’s a regular Nebraska Lottery player, but this is the first time she’s won anything close to a top prize.

“Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” she said, looking at her grandson. “I’d say it’s an appropriate ticket.”

The chances of winning $50,000 from the $5 ticket were 1 in 104,000.

'It's not our money' — Ricketts, Linehan say $400 million state surplus needs to go back to taxpayers
Report doesn't identify cause of November plane crash near Chadron
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coronavirus pandemic: Omicron cases drop in South Africa

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln fire inspector Don Gross dies at 57
Local

Lincoln fire inspector Don Gross dies at 57

  • Updated

Don Gross, a fire investigator and bomb technician who had served as the vice president of the Nebraska chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators, died at his home Tuesday morning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News