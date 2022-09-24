Grand opening for Nebraska's first state-licensed casino draws in hundreds

For the first time in Nebraska history, a state-licensed casino opened its doors Saturday, marking the first pull of a slot machine in Lincoln.

At 9:30 a.m., a half hour before the doors opened to the public, Tribal Elder and member of the Nebraska Winnebago Tribe's Tribal Council Ken Mallory pulled the first official slot machine in the WarHorse Casino.

"What's the difference between praying at church and praying at the casino?" Mallory asked as he pulled. "At the casino you really mean it."

By 10 a.m., over a hundred guests waited outside to be some of the first inside the temporary building to experience state-licensed gambling in Nebraska. At 10:45 a.m., just shy of 150 people were inside the 850-capacity building, with more still arriving. With the initial parking lots full, staff opened up overflow to accommodate the morning crowd.

According to Lynne McNally of the Nebraska horsemen’s group, as of 4 p.m. that flow had remained steady throughout the day, although no reports were yet available.

"I wanted to be the first through the door," said 74-year-old Monika Serie, counting down the minutes until opening on her Mickey-Mouse-themed wristwatch. "I just can't wait to get in there and put my card in and have it say 'Winner!'"

Despite the staff checking IDs and handing out player cards to those in line before the doors opened, the initial 10 a.m. surge was quickly halted as attendees went through the slow security process.

"I'm happy to be one of the first ones in the first casino opening in Nebraska," Lincoln resident Julia Brown said.

"We were really excited," her daughter, Roquayyah Brown added.

Inside, casino goers were shocked by the breadth of the space and the amount of machines, rushing to try different ones throughout the building. Holly Glasgow, on the other hand, knew exactly where she was headed.

"I have been waiting to play this machine for so long," Glasgow said, sitting in front of Huff N' More Puff — a game based on the story of the three little pigs and big bad wolf. "I wanted to be the first one to play and win in the state of Nebraska."

Six golden hard hats appeared on screen, triggering a bonus. Glasgow cheered, high-fiving her neighbor Lori Thomas, chief operating officer for the Nebraska Horsemen. According to Thompson, the excitement in the room was contagious as attendees celebrated having a local casino.

"We've worked so hard to get to this day that it's unbelievable, it's a dream come true" Thompson said. "For us, it's about bringing a new source of revenue to Nebraska. Watching all these people be happy is just the icing on the cake."

If the casino hadn't opened this weekend, Glasgow would've found herself in Council Bluffs she said, adding that she was happy for the opportunity to keep the money in Nebraska. Other patrons echoed the sentiment.

"We're not big gamblers, but we know how to budget our money to come out here and have a good time," Randy Homer said.

According to his wife, Barbara Homer, the pair would only head up to Iowa for special occasions like anniversaries and birthdays. With a location 10 minutes from home instead of an hour and a half, she said the pair might find themselves in the casino more often, especially with the money saved on gas.

"We're done with Iowa," Randy Homer said. "We're not driving up Interstate 80 to Council Bluffs when we can keep it in Nebraska."