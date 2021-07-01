‘Grand old tree’ to keep its roots at Pioneers Golf Course

The outrage was immediate and intense when news broke this week that a towering old cottonwood tree at Pioneers Golf Course had a date with a chainsaw.
On his Facebook page Monday, Kevin O’Hanlon posted photos of the cottonwood, contact information for city leaders and a call to action: “We have to fight to save this tree.”
His post generated dozens of comments and angry-face emojis -- more reaction than he typically gets for his political posts and food porn.
One of his friends replied: “No cutting trees!!” Another: “LET IT LIVE.” And another: “Chain yourself to the tree.”
Gayle Resh golfed the course over the weekend, learned more about a fairway relocation plan that could doom the tree, and got busy on Monday.
She contacted city council members. She contacted the mayor’s office. She contacted the media.
“I’m just trying to get people to say, ‘Look, why are we tearing out this prime specimen of a tree just because a fairway floods?’”
In his office, Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson was fielding emails from golfers and tree-lovers, studying design plans and waiting for a morning meeting Wednesday -- because he was pretty sure he would hear good news.
And he did. “The big cottonwood will be preserved,” he said afterward.
But the tree didn’t get a reprieve because of its groundswell of support, he said. Instead, it’s a little more complicated, the timing more coincidental.
The No. 5 fairway, where the tree has towered for decades, sits low and in the drainage path for about 75 surrounding acres. During heavy rains, a nearby pond backs up onto the fairway, saturating and sometimes killing the grass.
The department worked with the city's Golf Advisory Committee on a plan to move the fairway to higher ground, and to manage the old fairway as rough.
The early grading plans it released last week showed the earthwork overlapping the old tree’s root system, and that’s when it appeared the tree had to go.
And that’s when the save-the-tree campaign got started.
But just as that was heating up early this week, the department received revised engineering plans that appeared to put the tree out of harm’s way when work begins later this summer. That was confirmed at Wednesday’s meeting, Johnson said.
“We, too, believed that big cottonwood should remain. This just got out ahead of us.”
He appreciated the support for the tree, he said. It’s iconic. And it could very likely predate the 90-year-old golf course. He plans to send an arborist to trim it up and try to keep it healthy.
“It definitely is a grand old tree.”
What is Arbor Day? Here's the meaning behind day for trees
It literally means tree day
The Latin word for tree is arbor. True to its name, Arbor Day celebrates the preservation and planting of trees.
Arbor Day started in Nebraska
Nebraska was the first U.S. state in the US to observe it as a formal holiday in 1872. However, the Arbor Day Foundation, based in Nebraska, says "tree planting festivals are as old as civilization."
In 1872, Julius Sterling Morton, a newspaper editor and former U.S. secretary of agriculture, submitted a resolution to Nebraska's State Board of Agriculture to set aside one day dedicated to planting trees. After the board passed the resolution, more than one million trees were planted on the first official celebration of the day on April 10, 1872.
In 1885, Nebraska moved the holiday to April 22 in honor of Morton's birthday. The event eventually spread to all 50 states and other countries, including Australia, Brazil and Canada.
Nixon recognized it as a holiday
In 1972, former President Richard Nixon declared National Arbor Day to be celebrated on the last Friday in April. However, some states have designated different dates to ensure the trees are planted at the best time for growth.
"The planting of trees is an action that yields a long-range benefit on generations to come," Nixon, who created the Environmental Protection Agency, wrote in his proclamation. "Arbor Day uniquely symbolizes the truth that the earth belongs to every generation, not just ours."
Trees offer tons of benefits
Morton and his wife sought to plant trees in Nebraska to increase the amount of shade from the hot prairie sun. Trees also served as windbreaks, fuel and building materials.
Today, trees provide wildlife habitat, erosion control and natural beauty, the Arbor Day Foundation says.
In addition, they offer huge benefits when it comes to absorbing atmospheric carbon dioxide, which is the main driver of climate change.
