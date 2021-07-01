‘Grand old tree’ to keep its roots at Pioneers Golf Course

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And he did. “The big cottonwood will be preserved,” he said afterward.

But the tree didn’t get a reprieve because of its groundswell of support, he said. Instead, it’s a little more complicated, the timing more coincidental.

The No. 5 fairway, where the tree has towered for decades, sits low and in the drainage path for about 75 surrounding acres. During heavy rains, a nearby pond backs up onto the fairway, saturating and sometimes killing the grass.

The department worked with the city's Golf Advisory Committee on a plan to move the fairway to higher ground, and to manage the old fairway as rough.

The early grading plans it released last week showed the earthwork overlapping the old tree’s root system, and that’s when it appeared the tree had to go.

And that’s when the save-the-tree campaign got started.

But just as that was heating up early this week, the department received revised engineering plans that appeared to put the tree out of harm’s way when work begins later this summer. That was confirmed at Wednesday’s meeting, Johnson said.

“We, too, believed that big cottonwood should remain. This just got out ahead of us.”