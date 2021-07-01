 Skip to main content
‘Grand old tree’ to keep its roots at Pioneers Golf Course
‘Grand old tree’ to keep its roots at Pioneers Golf Course

Pioneers Golf Course, 6.29

Playing nearby a towering cottonwood tree, George Akerson (right) of Lincoln uses a 6-iron to put his shot on the green of the fifth hole of Pioneers Golf Course on Tuesday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The outrage was immediate and intense when news broke this week that a towering old cottonwood tree at Pioneers Golf Course had a date with a chainsaw.

On his Facebook page Monday, Kevin O’Hanlon posted photos of the cottonwood, contact information for city leaders and a call to action: “We have to fight to save this tree.”

His post generated dozens of comments and angry-face emojis -- more reaction than he typically gets for his political posts and food porn.

One of his friends replied: “No cutting trees!!” Another: “LET IT LIVE.” And another: “Chain yourself to the tree.”

Gayle Resh golfed the course over the weekend, learned more about a fairway relocation plan that could doom the tree, and got busy on Monday.

She contacted city council members. She contacted the mayor’s office. She contacted the media.

“I’m just trying to get people to say, ‘Look, why are we tearing out this prime specimen of a tree just because a fairway floods?’”

In his office, Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson was fielding emails from golfers and tree-lovers, studying design plans and waiting for a morning meeting Wednesday -- because he was pretty sure he would hear good news.

And he did. “The big cottonwood will be preserved,” he said afterward.

But the tree didn’t get a reprieve because of its groundswell of support, he said. Instead, it’s a little more complicated, the timing more coincidental.

The No. 5 fairway, where the tree has towered for decades, sits low and in the drainage path for about 75 surrounding acres. During heavy rains, a nearby pond backs up onto the fairway, saturating and sometimes killing the grass.

The department worked with the city's Golf Advisory Committee on a plan to move the fairway to higher ground, and to manage the old fairway as rough.

The early grading plans it released last week showed the earthwork overlapping the old tree’s root system, and that’s when it appeared the tree had to go.

'Best left growing' -- The past and future of the Lincoln workshop pierced by a pin oak

And that’s when the save-the-tree campaign got started.

But just as that was heating up early this week, the department received revised engineering plans that appeared to put the tree out of harm’s way when work begins later this summer. That was confirmed at Wednesday’s meeting, Johnson said.

“We, too, believed that big cottonwood should remain. This just got out ahead of us.”

He appreciated the support for the tree, he said. It’s iconic. And it could very likely predate the 90-year-old golf course. He plans to send an arborist to trim it up and try to keep it healthy.

“It definitely is a grand old tree.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Husker News