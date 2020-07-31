Grand Island couple claims $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Grand Island couple has claimed a $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lincoln.

Peter and Tammy Van Winkle of Grand Island were on their way back to Grand Island from a shopping trip in Omaha when they pulled off Interstate 80 to fill up with gas, Nebraska Lottery officials said in a news release.

Tammy Van Winkle went inside the Fast Mart on North 27th Street to buy a couple of lotto tickets and a scratch ticket for the ride home.

The Powerball ticket contained a single quick-pick play that matched all five winning numbers (5, 21, 36, 61, 62) but not the Powerball number (18) from the July 25 drawing.

The Van Winkles, however, didn't immediately realize they were big winners. The tickets sat in a pile for a few days until Peter Van Winkle decided to check them. He checked a Lucky for Life ticket that won $3, then he checked his Powerball ticket at a retail store's scanner.

When it displayed, “Winner, present original ticket to Nebraska Lottery,” he went home and checked the numbers on the Nebraska Lottery website with Tammy. Then they checked again. And again.

They put the ticket in a fire safe overnight before they could take it to the Nebraska Lottery’s Lincoln offices on Friday morning.