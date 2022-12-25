Grammy Award-winning guitarist to headline TADA's 15th season

Laurence Juber, a Grammy Award-winning guitarist with Paul McCartney and Wings, will play a pair of concerts at the TADA Theatre in May.

Juber's performances headline TADA'a 15th anniversary, which was announced this week.

Juber will play May 12-13 at the Historic Haymarket district theater, 701 P. St.

His music has been featured on several movie and television soundtracks, including "Dirty Dancing," "Good Will Hunting" and "Pocahontas."

He even played the James Bond theme for the movie "The Spy Who Loved Me."

Juber will present two entirely different concerts. On May 12, he will a tribute to The Beatles, which will include some of the hits from The Fab Four heard in a way only Juber present.

The May 13 show will feature some songs from his album featuring Harold Arlen tunes as well as hits from his own repertoire.

As a bonus for area musicians, on the afternoon of May 13, he will give some tips to local musicians.

The rest of TADA's 15th season includes:

"Company" — Stephen Sondheim’s musical masterpiece whose latest incarnation of this show recently won the Tony Award for best revival of a musical. The production will run February 9-26.

"Tick, Tick… Boom!" — Recently coming off its award-winning adaptation on Netflix, "Tick, Tick… Boom!" is an intimate, autobiographical pop/rock musical from the creator of "Rent." It will open April 20 and run through May 7.

"Ain't Misbehavin'" — The Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s comes to life in the three-time Tony-winning musical revue featuring the timeless tunes of Thomas “Fats” Waller. It run from June 15 through July 2.

"Tadastock 4" — The hit summer outdoor musical concert tradition continues at The Mill at Telegraph on July 15.

"Beehive" — The songs of the ’60s runs Aug. 10-27.

"Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits" — Experience many of Broadway’s greatest musicals all in one show. It runs Oct. 13-23.

"Chanel Savage's Hot Christmas Spectacular" — Dynamic songstress Chanel Savage brings her holiday show to the stage Dec. 8-10.

"Your Holiday Show of Shows" — The variety show features many familiar faces on the TADA stage and runs Dec. 15-17.

Concerts coming to Lincoln and Omaha Sheryl Crow, July 22 Tom Segura, July 27 Parker McCollium, July 29 Bonnie Raitt - Aug. 2 Jason Aldean - Aug. 5 Maroon 5, Aug. 10 The Lumineers - Aug. 16 Kevin Hart - Aug. 25 Jim Gaffigan, Aug. 29