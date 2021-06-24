Zoning change would define different potential uses for areas of South of Downtown neighborhood in Lincoln

Shawn Ryba, executive director of the South of Downtown Community Development Organization, said the proposed planned unit development designation is a "natural implementation step" of the redevelopment plan.

Ryba said his organization talked to hundreds of residents and most of the businesses in the area and came up with a plan viewed as a starting point.

"It's not perfect, but we have to start somewhere," he said.

Planned unit development designations are often used with large, newer developments that have a mix of uses together.

Their use in existing neighborhoods is rare but not unprecedented, said Steve Henrichsen, the Planning Department's development manager. The University Place neighborhood in northeast Lincoln, for example, is covered by a planned use development designation, although it mostly encompasses the commercial areas.

One area resident spoke in opposition to the proposal for the South of Downtown area. Mary Roseberry-Brown said she felt that designating certain areas as transitional and mixed-use ignored the fact that those areas are mostly residential.

She said most people choose to live there to be close to downtown, but that doesn't necessarily mean they want businesses closer to them than they already are.