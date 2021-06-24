Zoning change would define different potential uses for areas of South of Downtown neighborhood in Lincoln

City officials are considering zoning changes that could make it easier to bring certain businesses to the South of Downtown Neighborhood.
The planned unit development designation proposed for the area roughly bounded by 10th, 17th, A and H streets keeps the underlying zoning districts in place while allowing flexibility for what could be new and innovative ways to use property in the area.
The planned unit development delineates three zones where there would be different development goals.
A downtown transition area, stretching roughly from 10th to 14th and from E to H streets, would allow more intense commercial uses such as restaurants, retail stores, banks and community theaters or event centers.
A mixed-use area, stretching generally from 10th to 17th and from D to E, would prioritize less-intense commercial uses such as offices and personal service providers.
A neighborhood area, bounded roughly by 10th, 17th, A and C streets, would be almost exclusively residential, with some home occupation businesses allowed along with community gardens.
The proposed planned unit development designation approved Wednesday by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission is an extension of the South of Downtown Redevelopment and Strategic Plan, which was approved earlier this year. It provided a guide for potential redevelopment activities in the area as well as approving the use of tax-increment financing to pay for them.
Shawn Ryba, executive director of the South of Downtown Community Development Organization, said the proposed planned unit development designation is a "natural implementation step" of the redevelopment plan.
Ryba said his organization talked to hundreds of residents and most of the businesses in the area and came up with a plan viewed as a starting point.
"It's not perfect, but we have to start somewhere," he said.
Planned unit development designations are often used with large, newer developments that have a mix of uses together.
Their use in existing neighborhoods is rare but not unprecedented, said Steve Henrichsen, the Planning Department's development manager. The University Place neighborhood in northeast Lincoln, for example, is covered by a planned use development designation, although it mostly encompasses the commercial areas.
One area resident spoke in opposition to the proposal for the South of Downtown area. Mary Roseberry-Brown said she felt that designating certain areas as transitional and mixed-use ignored the fact that those areas are mostly residential.
She said most people choose to live there to be close to downtown, but that doesn't necessarily mean they want businesses closer to them than they already are.
Ryba said that with more than 5,000 people living in the area, it was impossible to come up with a plan to please everyone, and this is the "best proposal that we have at the time."
He said the planned use development designation should be viewed as a "positive tool" for the neighborhood, and his organization is open to making changes in the future as conditions evolve or if certain uses don't work out as planned.
"Our organization is really committed to ensuring the existing neighborhood benefits from this," he said.
Planning commissioners agreed that the zoning change is likely to be a positive development for the area.
"I look forward to seeing how this plays out," said Chairwoman Tracy Corr.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.