Zoning change for former Cushman plant is next step to get LPS students into Bay High

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of a zoning change that will help facilitate a University of Nebraska-Lincoln project and allow Lincoln Public Schools' newest focus program to move into its new home.

The commission voted unanimously to recommend changing the zoning on the 29.5-acre area that's roughly located at 22nd and Y streets from residential and industrial to a residential and business planned unit development.

More than half of the area is the former site of Cushman Motorworks, which UNL plans to transform into a $175 million development with housing for international students and retirees and retail space.

The project, dubbed Unity Commons, would be developed jointly by Woodbury Corp. of Salt Lake City and WRK Real Estate of Lincoln. It also will include a Unity Cultural Center as well as housing for the city's international community.

When it announced the plan last year, UNL said construction would likely start in the second half of this year, with the first phase opening sometime in 2024.

The zoning change would also allow LPS students to move into the new Bay High, Rabble Mill's focus program centered on content creation and digital media.

The focus program, which has more than 80 students, had to start the year at the Science Focus Program's Lincoln Children's Zoo location. That was somewhat due to construction delays, but it was also due to the fact that that The Bay, a multipurpose skatepark and community space at 2005 Y St., is located in industrial zoning.

Under the city's zoning code, schools and other educational facilities are not allowed in industrial zoning, hence the need for the zoning change.

The proposal will move next to the City Council.