Zoning change considered that would increase affordable housing stock in Lincoln

City planners want to increase the supply of affordable housing by tweaking zoning ordinances to allow some homeowners to subdivide their lots.

The proposed zoning text amendment would affect lots platted before 1953 and would allow people who own lots with more than one home on them to subdivide them and sell the homes separately.

Planning Department staff identified 94 such properties around the city, which were platted before zoning regulations were adopted in 1953 limiting each lot to one home.

While the homes have been allowed to remain, they can't currently be sold as separate properties unless the property is subdivided to create its own lot. And the lots are all either too small, or don't meet current parking or setback rules, to allow them to be subdivided.

The amendment to the zoning code would allow those lots to qualify for subdivision without having to meet lot-size, parking and setback requirements, although they still would have to comply with building and safety rules.

City Planning Director David Cary told the City Council on Monday the change is a small part of the city's overall plan to increase the available affordable housing stock and provide more opportunities for home ownership.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission unanimously recommended the change. The City Council will vote on the change at its Oct. 3 meeting, following Monday’s public hearing.

If a house is torn down on one of the smaller lots, the lot owner could still rebuild, Cary said in answer to a question from Councilman Tom Beckius.

A map included in the Planning Department's staff report shows many of the lots are included in the city's core neighborhoods, such as the Near South, South Salt Creek, Hartley, Clinton and University Place.