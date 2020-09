You'll pay 5% more for an ambulance in Lincoln

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln City Council members Monday unanimously approved a 5% increase to ambulance fees, a move sold as a way to recoup more of the service's cost while staving off the need for the city to subsidize the service.

The cost of a basic life-support transport will increase from $981 to $1,030.

Emergency Medical Service Division Chief Roger Bonin told council members Lincoln Fire & Rescue's request seeks to keep up with the actual costs of the service.

Fees patients pay for ambulance transportation in Lincoln have solely funded LFR's ambulance service since it took over from private providers in 2001.

Nearly 60% of patients transported by LFR are Medicare or Medicaid patients, and for many years, the federal government's reimbursement rate for Medicaid patients transported via ambulance has remained low, about 30% of the actual cost, interim LFR Chief Micheal Despain said.

That has required the city to raise its rate and cost-shift, with privately insured patients making up the difference, Despain said.

A legislative bill seeking to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate for ambulance trips in Nebraska did not advance.