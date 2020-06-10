You are the owner of this article.
You will be able to take a driver's test in Lancaster County beginning Monday
The Lancaster County Treasurer's office is reopening. 

County Treasurer Rachel Garver announced Wednesday that offices will begin reopening on Monday, though some services will be altered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

For instance, all driver's licencing services will be provided at the West O Street location, while new car titling and registrations renewals will be completed at the North 46th Street branch. The treasurer's office in the city/county building is accepting and processing tax payments only. 

Each office will institute social distancing guidelines, according to the release, and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

In addition, the North 46th Street branch is going to try to handle increased demand upon reopening utilizing a text message system that will enable people to wait in their cars and get a notification when it's time to enter the building. 

Lancaster County reports 21 new coronavirus cases, falling positive test rate

Drive-thru registration renewal services at the North 46th Street branch are set to be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but Garver's office expects lines to be long and is encouraging people to use the online, mailing and drop box systems available. 

Driver's licence tests still have to be arranged by appointment, though other driver's licence services will be available by walk-in. 

According to the release, the Nebraska DMV has hired extra staff, all of whom are being provided with personal protective equipment. Customers will be required to wear a face covering during driving tests. 

City Hall: $3.3M in unanticipated money to help county reopen closed bridges

A pair of additional executive orders are still active, too, including one that extends the date that customers have to have their title and registration requirements fulfilled. The second extends the expiration date for all drivers 72 years old and older whose licence was set to expire between March 1 and Dec. 31. Those licences will automatically be extended for one year from the date shown on the license. 

Lancaster County's move continues a slow trend of offices reopening in the state. For instance, the York County DMV office in York has been open two days per week for the past two weeks and is thought to be among the only other DMV offices operating currently in the state. 

The traffic from out-of-area people on those days has been so heavy that York  County Commissioner Randy Obermier has encouraged county residents needing other types of services at the York County Courthouse to consider coming in early in the week to avoid the crowds, according to the York New Times. 

