You will be able to take a driver's test in Lancaster County beginning Monday

According to the release, the Nebraska DMV has hired extra staff, all of whom are being provided with personal protective equipment. Customers will be required to wear a face covering during driving tests.

A pair of additional executive orders are still active, too, including one that extends the date that customers have to have their title and registration requirements fulfilled. The second extends the expiration date for all drivers 72 years old and older whose licence was set to expire between March 1 and Dec. 31. Those licences will automatically be extended for one year from the date shown on the license.

Lancaster County's move continues a slow trend of offices reopening in the state. For instance, the York County DMV office in York has been open two days per week for the past two weeks and is thought to be among the only other DMV offices operating currently in the state.

The traffic from out-of-area people on those days has been so heavy that York County Commissioner Randy Obermier has encouraged county residents needing other types of services at the York County Courthouse to consider coming in early in the week to avoid the crowds, according to the York New Times.

