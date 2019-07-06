'You can't leave it forever': Are roadside memorials unsightly or public service?

Empty whiskey bottles surrounding a memorial for a man gunned down at 27th and Holdrege streets in May became the breaking point for Connie Sievert.
The night after he was killed, the memorial for Desmond Fowler sprung up in tiny Bea Richmond Park on the southeast corner of the intersection.
After the tealight candles were used for a vigil, candles and the bottles were left behind, Sievert said.
Not only did Sievert and fellow longtime Clinton neighborhood resident Kirk Wheeler find the bottles distasteful, but she thought a jacket hung on some weeds looked like a body from a distance.
Sievert and Wheeler have cleaned up the memorial only to have more items appear.
"When it gets all beat up and nasty, who are you memorializing then?" she asked.
"You can't leave it forever."
Sievert wants Lincoln officials to more strictly regulate how long memorial sites can stay in the right of way to prevent them from becoming unsightly because of neglect.
Most often, memorials bearing balloons, artificial flowers, pictures, crosses and other mementos honor the victims of car crashes.
In recent years, the city, county and state have enacted policies and adopted programs aimed at helping families grieve while keeping roadsides safe and clear.
Last year, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department officials crafted a policy that’s largely left roadside memorials untouched.
That policy doesn't encourage memorial sites in the rights of way — which are supposed to be kept clear — but allows them for 90 days if they're registered with the city, Assistant City Engineer Randy Hoskins said.
So far, none of the memorials in the city have been registered, and the city hasn't made the policy retroactive.
"We understand that those sorts of deaths are often very emotional situations, and, hopefully seeing a roadside memorial (makes) motorists think twice about what they’re doing," Hoskins said.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is considering changes to its policy, which so far has been to steer clear of touching memorials unless they’re obstructing the right of way.
Government officials say there’s a tricky balancing act between maintaining the roadside and being sensitive to grieving families.
In their eyes, though, the memorials serve a public good, too.
Cindy Kehling has helped maintain a memorial for her daughter, Jaci Kehling, on the southeast corner of 52nd and O streets ever since Aug. 4, 2014, when her daughter was hit and killed by a turning car as she rode her motorcycle.
One day as Cindy Kehling sat in the Barnes & Noble parking lot across the street from the memorial, she watched two women who had been grocery shopping nearby stop and pray together, she said.
Jaci's picture, taped to a traffic signal pole, helps introduce passersby to the 24-year-old woman, the mother said.
"She was a very vibrant, vital, enthusiastic, energetic, kind, compassionate person who would find those people who didn’t feel they’d fit in and made them her friends," she said.
Most of her daughter's friends don't know where she's buried, though her grave is not hard to find in Wyuka Cemetery near the firefighters' memorial, she said.
They go there, and so does Kehling, on holidays, the anniversary of her death and throughout the year to pay their respects and mourn her.
The memorial is there for her daughter's friends and for those who never met her, she said.
"(It's) just a reminder for people driving to watch out for motorcyclists, and for motorcyclists to remember this can happen," she said.
Kehling knows there are mementos on the corner affected by weather that should probably be removed, she said, but it's hard to intrude on someone else's way of remembering her daughter.
In Lancaster County, Engineer Pam Dingman created a sign program to honor the memory of people killed in crashes on county roads.
Many county roads don't have shoulders, so there's no safe place to park for people who want to leave mementos along 55 mph traffic, she said.
Initially, memorials start off looking nice, but items such as teddy bears or paper signs fade because of the elements, Dingman said.
She also hoped her program would help people see the names of those memorialized, which isn't always possible with handmade efforts, she said.
So far only two signs have been erected to remember crash victims since the program started in 2017. The county's first sign in the project honored Ryan Post and is on South 68th Street. The second sign honors Briana Titterington along Saltillo Road.
State Department of Transportation officials are still crafting a policy, spokeswoman Jeni Campana said.
For now, state road crews are asked to be as sympathetic as possible to these memorials, but they remove any that interfere with sight lines or the ability to do their jobs, she said.
Sievert, who used to work in road maintenance for the state, wants city officials to enact and enforce an ordinance on memorials to keep them from becoming eyesores.
She believes five days or a week is long enough to help the friends and family of someone who died grieve and keep the memorials from languishing, she said.
A tree donation in a city park or putting up a sign would be more permanent ways to honor their memory, she said.
Cemeteries have decoration clean-up policies to maintain memorials at graves, and the city could fashion an ordinance after those policies.
"Some people take longer to grieve," Sievert acknowledged.
But, Wheeler added, "it's not a graveyard."