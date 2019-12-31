Yoakum files for election to Lancaster County Board seat

Lancaster County Commissioner Christa Yoakum has officially filed for election to the District 2 seat she was appointed to last summer.

The Democrat from Lincoln represents northwest Lancaster County, and District 2 generally extends from downtown Lincoln west to Emerald and the county line.

Yoakum was selected from a field of 11 applicants to fill the seat Jennifer Brinkman vacated in May to become the chief of staff in the Lincoln Mayor's Office.

Yoakum will be on the ballot in 2020, and her current term runs until Jan. 7, 2021.

"After serving just a few short months, I am fully committed to continuing to work on issues that are important to me and to my constituents," Yoakum said in a news release.

A budget shortfall, aging and ailing county bridges and the challenges posed by proposed confined animal farming operations emerged as issues in her first few months on the job, she said.

The former candidate for the Nebraska Public Service Commission aims to put people first and expects Lancaster County to lead the state on environmental protections and clean energy, she said.

To date, no one has filed to run against Yoakum.

Fellow Commissioner Roma Amundson is also on the ballot in 2020. She does not yet have an opponent in her re-election bid.

