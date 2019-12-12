With new fire engines hitting the streets, 'fire apparatus crisis' resolved, Lincoln mayor says

Seven shiny, red fire engines welcomed Thursday at one of Lincoln's newest fire stations have helped the city's troubled fleet to turn a corner, city and fire officials said.

The $3.5 million acquisition of pumper trucks from Spartan Motors, which has a plant in Snyder, will ensure that 85% of the fire engines heading to medical emergencies, rescues or fires are healthy, Fire Chief Micheal Despain said.

"When these new engines are placed into service in the coming weeks, our fire apparatus crisis will be over," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

In 2016, Despain took the helm of the department when less than 40% of the department's 19 big rigs were deemed healthy.

Fire department mechanics had kept alive aging rigs by devising fixes with patchwork parts.

As City Council members were discussing the problem and the city's two-year budget in 2018, a fire engine broke down at the scene of a car crash and needed to be towed, Gaylor Baird recalled.

Then a councilwoman, Gaylor Baird led the effort to address the crisis, working with other City Council members and then-Mayor Chris Beutler to pull $2.4 million from the city's cash reserves to supplement a $500,000 annual allocation to buy new fire trucks and fire engines.