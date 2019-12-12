With new fire engines hitting the streets, 'fire apparatus crisis' resolved, Lincoln mayor says

Seven shiny, red fire engines welcomed Thursday at one of Lincoln's newest fire stations have helped the city's troubled fleet to turn a corner, city and fire officials said.
The $3.5 million acquisition of pumper trucks from Spartan Motors, which has a plant in Snyder, will ensure that 85% of the fire engines heading to medical emergencies, rescues or fires are healthy, Fire Chief Micheal Despain said.
"When these new engines are placed into service in the coming weeks, our fire apparatus crisis will be over," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.
In 2016, Despain took the helm of the department when less than 40% of the department's 19 big rigs were deemed healthy.
Fire department mechanics had kept alive aging rigs by devising fixes with patchwork parts.
As City Council members were discussing the problem and the city's two-year budget in 2018, a fire engine broke down at the scene of a car crash and needed to be towed, Gaylor Baird recalled.
Then a councilwoman, Gaylor Baird led the effort to address the crisis, working with other City Council members and then-Mayor Chris Beutler to pull $2.4 million from the city's cash reserves to supplement a $500,000 annual allocation to buy new fire trucks and fire engines.
This marks the second and largest apparatus purchase to address the problem. The city paid $2.84 million in 2017 for three engines that carry water and two ladder trucks used to attack fires from above and expedite rescue efforts.
Once the new trucks hit the streets, 16 of the department's 19 front-line big rigs will have passing maintenance grades, Despain said.
"This gets us off life support," said Logistics Division Chief Kendall Warnock.
Gaylor Baird said she intends to protect the $500,000 line item for fire department purchases in her first two-year city budget, which her staff will start crafting in the coming months.
Doing so will help the city avoid falling back into a crisis, she said.
The city spends less on overtime when it's regularly replacing aging rigs, Despain said.
The new engines will be assigned to the busiest fire stations, and older rigs will be moved to stations with lower call volumes.
The oldest rigs being replaced are too old for resale and will be sold for scrap metal, according to a news release.
Fire and city purchasing officials inspected the new fire engines last week, and the fire department had been keeping tabs on them as they were manufactured this year, Despain said.
The new engines met expectations, unlike the last time the city tried to buy seven new fire rigs in 2006.
Lincoln Fire Fighters Association President Adam Schrunk, a fire apparatus operator, called that effort a debacle.
In 2006, city staff had discovered a number of flaws in the engines, ranging from a missing fire extinguisher and the need for touch-up paint to fewer cross members than specified in the bid.
Firefighters were pleased with the city's purchasing process this time around, including the decision to spend more money on suspension systems, which improve the safety of the rig, Schrunk said.
"I think they'll be good rigs for a long time," Schrunk said.
