With fewer on-site cashiers, new command center aims to keep vehicles moving through city of Lincoln parking garages

The current Parking Services Center office at 850 Q St., which the city rented, will remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 20.

Both the new center and the old office will offer the full range of customer services during the transition.

Previously, Parking Services tested a command center model using two TVs set up in an electrical room in the Larsen Building, but the pictures were small.

Still, it helped staff keep tabs on three credit card-only garages, where attendants aren't on-site, Mixdorf said.

Command center dispatchers can now keep a better eye on the garages at night, help troubleshoot payment problems at unattended garages and get help to someone in distress more quickly, he said.

Next, the parking garages will add pay stations in elevator lobbies for people who want to pay with cash, he said.

Attendants will still be on site at most city garages during daytime hours and for night events and for duties such as maintaining equipment, Mixdorf said.

No parking employees will lose their jobs, officials said. The command center simply gives the city more flexibility in staffing and helps it weather the effects of staff turnover, Mixdorf said.