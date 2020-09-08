With ballot deadline nearing, lawyers argue over withdrawn signatures from payday lending measure

"Whatever the circulator said must not have been in any way a fair summary," Lautenbaugh said. "If the statement that is printed on the petition changes minds, then they could not have been given a reasonable summary of what it does."

Lautenbaugh said the hundreds of people willing to swear they were not informed about what it was they were signing indicated "a pattern of fraud or misbehavior" on the part or circulators, adding many more — potentially thousands — of voters could be affected.

He asked the court issue a temporary injunction preventing Evnen from including the measure on this fall's ballot so that a more thorough investigation could be done.

But attorneys representing Evnen and the sponsors of the ballot initiative — former state Sen. Al Davis, Thomas Wagoner, and the Rev. Damian Zuerlein — said the request to remove names from the petition came after the legal deadline for doing so.

Ryan Post, an assistant attorney general representing Evnen in his capacity as secretary of state, said the deadline imposed by state statute requires requests for signatures to be removed to be submitted before the petition is turned into the state's top election leader.