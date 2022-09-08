With affordable housing at a premium in Lincoln, planners propose allowing older lots with multiple homes to subdivide

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission took a small step toward increasing the city's supply of affordable housing.

The commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to recommend approval of a zoning text amendment that would allow people who own lots with more than one home on them to subdivide the lots and sell the homes separately.

Planning Department staff identified 94 such properties around the city, which were platted prior to when zoning regulations were adopted in 1953 limiting each lot to one home.

While the homes have been allowed to remain, they can't be sold as separate properties unless the property is subdivided to create its own lot. And the lots are all either too small or can't meet required setback rules to allow them to be subdivided.

The amendment to the zoning code would allow those lots to qualify for subdivision without having to meet lot-size and setback requirements, although they still would have to comply with building and safety rules.

City Planner Stephanie Rouse said a couple of owners of properties with multiple homes on them had approached the city about finding a way to allow them to subdivide.

Rouse said the zoning text change to allow the lots to be subdivided would provide another tool "to help preserve the affordable housing stock that we have today."

Members of the Planning Commission agreed.

Commissioner Lorenzo Ball called it "a creative way to release some inventory into the market."

Commission Chairwoman Tracy Edgerton said what she really likes about the plan is that the 94 lots are spread out in all different parts of the city.

A map including in the Planning Department's staff report shows many of the houses are included in the city's core neighborhoods, such as the Near South, South Salt Creek, Hartley, Clinton and University Place.

"It's some real opportunities to increase that affordable housing, not just in one particular area, but across the city as a whole," she said.

The proposal will now go to the City Council, which will have the final say on whether to approve it.

