With abortion rights in focus, participants in annual Lincoln Women's March eye November election

With the mid-term election just a month away, women from across the country gathered this weekend with a unified message.

"We are not going back into the shadows," Hannah Wroblewski told those gathered outside the state Capitol on Saturday morning for the Lincoln Women's March. "We will not let politicians tell us what we can and can't do with our bodies."

More than 100 residents turned out on a brisk, sunny morning to support abortion access and women's rights, joining thousands nationwide expected to participate in more than 300 marches scheduled a month ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Wroblewski, board member of the Lincoln Women's March and chair of the Lancaster County Democrats, said the end goal isn't just a world where abortion is legal, but one where it's accessible, affordable and destigmatized.

Exactly 30 days before the election, the Lincoln Women's March invited women and candidates on the November ballot backing abortion rights, including state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, former Sen. Danielle Conrad, and Lincoln City Council members Jane Raybould and James Michael Bowers, to speak in an effort to increase voting engagement.

“How many of you are angry right now?" Bowers asked those in attendance. "How many of you are angry that we have to stand here and fight for rights that should be guaranteed? How many of you are angry at the politicians that led us to this moment?"

According to Bowers, who is pitted against Conrad in a race to represent northeast Lincoln in the state Legislature, the fight is not just on the steps of the Capitol, it is in every ballot booth in every precinct across the country.

Raybould, a candidate for the Legislature in central Lincoln, echoed Bowers' urge to vote, holding a sign reading 'I can't believe I have to protest this s---.'

“We have to speak out because we know reproductive rights are women’s rights, and women’s rights are human rights," Raybould said.

Raybould is running for the District 28 seat currently held by Pansing Brooks, while Bowers and Conrad are paired in District 46, which is represented by Sen. Adam Morfeld. With both senators term-limited out of the Legislature, Pansing Brooks is challenging Mike Flood to represent the state's 1st Congressional District in Congress while Morfeld bids to unseat incumbent Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon.

"The constitution guarantees equality and liberty, but it’s no longer there when one half of the population cannot make their own health care decisions — our democracy, our freedoms are at risk," Pansing Brooks said. "So we have to stand up. ... We have to vote as if our lives depend on it. Because they do.”

Pansing Brooks led the audience in a chant, sporadically interrupting her speech with calls of "My voice, my body, my choice, my vote!".

Members of the feminist club at Lincoln East High School, led by junior Cassidy Bell, said they got together Friday night to make signs and prepare for Saturday's march, even though none of their members are old enough to vote. Sitting on the steps of the Capitol, the group held signs that read "Glass Ceilings are Made to be Broken" and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun-Damental Rights."

"Our reproductive rights are at stake," Bell said. "As midterms approach, we want to make sure candidates know it's important to us as future voters, and that current voters know, too."

On the other end of the spectrum, grandmother Rolisha Davis said she wants her children and grandchildren to have the same rights she's had.

"If we don’t do something now," Davis said, "our rights are going to be gone."

August Fritton, a nonbinary freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said this issue goes beyond election season.

“We have a right to be angry and while voting is helpful, we cannot let this energy dissipate after November," Fritton said, addressing the crowd. “Abortion is a difficult choice that nobody wants to be in a position to make. This is not something people go into lightly, and it’s definitely not just about women."

Fritton wasn't planning on speaking at the event, but said they noticed a lot of people talking about women and using non-inclusive language.

"I wanted to set the record straight," Fritton said. “This is about women, but it is not just about rich, white women. ... This ban affects us, but it is not about just us. It is so much bigger."

According to Adelle Burke of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, a handful of races in the Legislature this year could be the difference in anti-abortion advocates seeking a complete ban in next year's session.

A bill that would have led to an abortion ban fell two votes shy of breaking a filibuster this year.

“When the Supreme Court stripped away our constitutional right to abortion in June, they handed decisions about our bodies and our lives over to politicians in every state," Burke said. "On Nov. 8, we will take back control by electing strong advocates for reproductive rights and health care up and down the ballot, including right here in the Legislature."