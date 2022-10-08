With abortion rights in focus, participants in annual Lincoln Women's March eye November election

With the mid-term election just a month away, women from across the country gathered this weekend with a unified message.
"We are not going back into the shadows," Hannah Wroblewski told those gathered outside the state Capitol on Saturday morning for the Lincoln Women's March. "We will not let politicians tell us what we can and can't do with our bodies."
More than 100 residents turned out on a brisk, sunny morning to support abortion access and women's rights, joining thousands nationwide expected to participate in more than 300 marches scheduled a month ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Wroblewski, board member of the Lincoln Women's March and chair of the Lancaster County Democrats, said the end goal isn't just a world where abortion is legal, but one where it's accessible, affordable and destigmatized.
People are also reading…
Exactly 30 days before the election, the Lincoln Women's March invited women and candidates on the November ballot backing abortion rights, including state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, former Sen. Danielle Conrad, and Lincoln City Council members Jane Raybould and James Michael Bowers, to speak in an effort to increase voting engagement.
“How many of you are angry right now?" Bowers asked those in attendance. "How many of you are angry that we have to stand here and fight for rights that should be guaranteed? How many of you are angry at the politicians that led us to this moment?"
According to Bowers, who is pitted against Conrad in a race to represent northeast Lincoln in the state Legislature, the fight is not just on the steps of the Capitol, it is in every ballot booth in every precinct across the country.
Raybould, a candidate for the Legislature in central Lincoln, echoed Bowers' urge to vote, holding a sign reading 'I can't believe I have to protest this s---.'
“We have to speak out because we know reproductive rights are women’s rights, and women’s rights are human rights," Raybould said.
Raybould is running for the District 28 seat currently held by Pansing Brooks, while Bowers and Conrad are paired in District 46, which is represented by Sen. Adam Morfeld. With both senators term-limited out of the Legislature, Pansing Brooks is challenging Mike Flood to represent the state's 1st Congressional District in Congress while Morfeld bids to unseat incumbent Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon.
"The constitution guarantees equality and liberty, but it’s no longer there when one half of the population cannot make their own health care decisions — our democracy, our freedoms are at risk," Pansing Brooks said. "So we have to stand up. ... We have to vote as if our lives depend on it. Because they do.”
Pansing Brooks led the audience in a chant, sporadically interrupting her speech with calls of "My voice, my body, my choice, my vote!".
Members of the feminist club at Lincoln East High School, led by junior Cassidy Bell, said they got together Friday night to make signs and prepare for Saturday's march, even though none of their members are old enough to vote. Sitting on the steps of the Capitol, the group held signs that read "Glass Ceilings are Made to be Broken" and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun-Damental Rights."
"Our reproductive rights are at stake," Bell said. "As midterms approach, we want to make sure candidates know it's important to us as future voters, and that current voters know, too."
On the other end of the spectrum, grandmother Rolisha Davis said she wants her children and grandchildren to have the same rights she's had.
"If we don’t do something now," Davis said, "our rights are going to be gone."
August Fritton, a nonbinary freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said this issue goes beyond election season.
“We have a right to be angry and while voting is helpful, we cannot let this energy dissipate after November," Fritton said, addressing the crowd. “Abortion is a difficult choice that nobody wants to be in a position to make. This is not something people go into lightly, and it’s definitely not just about women."
Fritton wasn't planning on speaking at the event, but said they noticed a lot of people talking about women and using non-inclusive language.
"I wanted to set the record straight," Fritton said. “This is about women, but it is not just about rich, white women. ... This ban affects us, but it is not about just us. It is so much bigger."
According to Adelle Burke of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, a handful of races in the Legislature this year could be the difference in anti-abortion advocates seeking a complete ban in next year's session.
A bill that would have led to an abortion ban fell two votes shy of breaking a filibuster this year.
“When the Supreme Court stripped away our constitutional right to abortion in June, they handed decisions about our bodies and our lives over to politicians in every state," Burke said. "On Nov. 8, we will take back control by electing strong advocates for reproductive rights and health care up and down the ballot, including right here in the Legislature."
Reaction from Nebraska politicians and stakeholders to the Supreme Court's abortion decision
Gov. Pete Ricketts
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life.— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) June 24, 2022
I will be working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our preborn babies.
Sen. Jen Day
We will never stop defending our right to decide if, when, and under what circumstances to have a family. Abortion care is still safe and legal in Nebraska and the Nebraska Legislature must reject medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion. https://t.co/jljpfabp21— Senator Jen Day (@JenDayforNE) June 24, 2022
Archdiocese of Omaha
Many in our country will not agree with the reasoning and the decision of the Supreme Court. And some women will still wonder how they can meet the challenge of an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy. This is a moment for each of us to commit to not let any woman face her challenge. pic.twitter.com/yNmLVKFKSs— Archdiocese of Omaha (@ArchOmaha) June 24, 2022
ACLU of Nebraska
Abortion remains legal in Nebraska — but with today’s decision overturning Roe, our right to access that care is under threat like never before. Now is the time to act.— ACLU of Nebraska (@ACLUofNE) June 24, 2022
FIND A RALLY NEAR YOU AND STAY TUNED: https://t.co/XIGsMaXwFk pic.twitter.com/aKI1BMzKOo
Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor
From the #PillenPressTeam: A statement from Jim Pillen pic.twitter.com/kDbF38nUGn— Jim Pillen (@jim_pillen) June 24, 2022
Sen. Carol Blood, Democratic candidate for governor
Be clear about what Nebraska’s trigger bill does and how it violates a woman’s bodily autonomy. Nebraska’s trigger bill creates a police state where doctors must live in fear of being arrested and charged as felons for providing needed healthcare to their patients.— Senator Carol Blood (@senatorblood) June 24, 2022
Sen. Adam Morfeld
I will not turn every miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, IVF procedure, and split-second life-saving decision by a doctor into a criminal investigation. These are private decisions that should be left to a woman and her doctor not politicians and lawyers.— State Senator Adam Morfeld (@Adam_Morfeld) June 24, 2022
Sen. Julie Slama
50 years. 64 million lives lost.— Senator Julie Slama (@SenatorSlama) June 24, 2022
One of the darkest chapters in our history ends today.
Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court.
It's a beautiful day for life! 💗 pic.twitter.com/U400RG0EyC
Nebraska Democratic Party
Nebraska Democrats are assailing the wrong-headed U.S. Supreme Court decision today to overturn #RoeVWade.@janekleeb: “The majority of Nebraskans believe abortion must remain legal and that women must have the right to make their own health decisions."https://t.co/CryZjT0179 pic.twitter.com/qjuqRYT135— Nebraska Democratic Party (@NebraskaDems) June 24, 2022
Nebraska Family Alliance
The moment we have been praying for and working towards for nearly 50 years is finally here: Roe v. Wade has been fully overturned in a 6-3 vote! Your decades of faithful prayers, support, and advocacy have brought us to this historic moment.https://t.co/fg4YSISanv— NE Family Alliance (@nebfamily) June 24, 2022
Sen. Megan Hunt
We have already defeated an abortion ban in Nebraska, and WE WILL DO IT AGAIN. We will defeat any other attempt to ban abortion in this state because the majority of Nebraskans understand that banning abortion is as extreme as it is unnecessary.— Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) June 24, 2022
Mike Flood, Republican candidate for U.S. House
This is a great day for all those committed to the protection of unborn life.— Mike Flood (@Flood4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Read my statement on the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision here: https://t.co/UKjv7CXZzd pic.twitter.com/UqaWVL5ELB
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, Democratic candidate for U.S. House
Statement from Patty Pansing Brooks on the overturning of Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/4w8aFd2XUR— 🌈 Patty Pansing Brooks (Vote June 28th, NE-01) (@Patty4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Sen. Deb Fischer
June 24, 2022
Planned Parenthood for North Central States
Now is the time for every person who supports abortion rights to stand up and act.— Planned Parenthood (@ppnorthcentral) June 24, 2022
Sen. Ben Sasse
Sen. Tony Vargas
Politicians don't belong in doctor's offices making medical decisions. Women should make the decisions that are the best for them with their doctors. Today's ruling by the Supreme Court takes away an established right that protected Americans’ health & safety for nearly 50 years.— Senator Tony Vargas (@TonyVargas) June 24, 2022
Rep. Don Bacon
James Michael Bowers
Abortion is still legal in Nebraska.— James Michael Bowers (@Bowers4Nebraska) June 24, 2022
Republicans in our state are ready to ban abortion - even in the case of rape or incest.
I stand with everyone ready to fight.
Rally tonight 5 PM
Lincoln - City/County building 555 S 10th St.
Omaha - Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave.
Lancaster County Republican Party
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or lpenington@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @L_Penington.