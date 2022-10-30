West Haymarket JPA planned to contribute to ballfields from the beginning

Those involved in making Pinnacle Bank Arena a reality say they always planned to one day have a youth sports complex be part of the West Haymarket redevelopment project.

Last week, the three-member board of the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency — the entity that manages finances of the arena and redevelopment of the surrounding area — made that official, approving a resolution to contribute up to $4.5 million to help build the recently announced youth baseball/softball complex.

The Lincoln Youth Complex will be built on land north of Oak Lake Park that’s southeast of the intersection of First Street and Cornhusker Highway, land that is part of the West Haymarket JPA project area outlined in a map created in 2010.

“We told people during the vote (on the arena) that we were going to continue moving north from the arena once we got the arena under control,” said University of Nebraska Regent Tim Clare, one of the three JPA board members. “That’s why the footprint was expanded to include ... out to First and Cornhusker, with the idea that those baseball fields would be right there toward the north end of that development.”

Clare said the project will be a huge economic development tool that will be profitable for Lincoln and will contribute to significantly reducing the bond debt.

The JPA issued $353 million on bonds to build the arena, parking garages, a surface lot and the nearby road system between 2010 and 2013.

Don Herz, who retired as director of finance for the city in 2010 and is now treasurer of the proposed youth complex, told the board he would not recommend the project if it jeopardized the financial position of the West Haymarket JPA in any way.

“I’m very comfortable that it won’t,” he said, adding that it won’t extend the time to pay off the debt because of the taxes it will generate. Occupation taxes collected citywide on restaurant and bar food and beverages, hotel room and rental vehicles pay for the bonds.

The $4.5 million will come from the JPA’s surplus fund and will be paid in three $1.5 million installments over the next three years beginning in April.

Among those who came to last week’s JPA board meeting in support of the resolution was former Mayor Chris Beutler, who shepherded the arena project through when he was in office.

“The aspect of it that really makes me feel the best is the fact that so many elements of the community are cooperating on big projects for the community,” he said.

Beutler and several others took time to remember Tom Lorenz, general manager of the arena who died earlier this month, for the work he did to make the arena a success.

Last month, officials announced plans for the youth baseball and softball complex. It is expected to attract youth tournaments to the city along with 100,000 visitors making a $9 million impact the first year, according to a market study.

The complex carries a $27 million price tag and will include eight artificial-turf fields, including stadiums that will be home to Nebraska Wesleyan University baseball and softball teams. The stadiums will have covered seating, with capacity for several hundred fans, lights and batting cages.

Five of the fields will be designated for youth baseball and softball games, and another will be dedicated for use by kids with physical and mental disabilities and will be the base for Homer's Heroes, a program for boys and girls with special needs.

Construction is expected to start in the spring, with the first games slated for fall 2024.

The project is being funded roughly equally with private and public dollars, including COVID-19 stimulus funds.

So far, $8.5 million in donations have been raised and another $1.5 million is pledged. Wesleyan is contributing $2 million, the city and county are contributing $8.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds, as well as the money from the West Haymarket JPA.