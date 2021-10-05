Weigh in on the four finalists in contest to reimagine Lincoln's flag

The contest to reimagine Lincoln’s flag has four finalists -- designs based on owls, art deco, stars and geographic symbols -- and organizers want the public to weigh in on their favorites.

“The flag committee was overwhelmed by the variety and quality of the submissions,” said Whitney Hansen, American Marketing Association past president. “Both amateur and professional designers wowed our selection committee with their creativity and thoughtfulness while creating a symbol to represent Lincoln.”

The winning designers -- Jeff Nienhueser, Ed Mejia, Brandon Moller, and Jared Rawlings -- were selected from more than 190 submissions. Their designs can be viewed here, at https://forms.gle/z9psnm8jimGZEv2v9. Feedback will be accepted until Oct. 15.

Nienhueser’s design is a six-point star that signifies Lincoln being the capital city and that it is welcoming to immigrants and refugees. It includes the color red to signify the university and educational values, and its design also represents the city as a hub of innovation and technology as well as other attributes.