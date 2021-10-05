 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weigh in on the four finalists in contest to reimagine Lincoln's flag
0 Comments
editor's pick featured

Weigh in on the four finalists in contest to reimagine Lincoln's flag

  • Updated
  • 0

The contest to reimagine Lincoln’s flag has four finalists -- designs based on owls, art deco, stars and geographic symbols -- and organizers want the public to weigh in on their favorites.

“The flag committee was overwhelmed by the variety and quality of the submissions,” said Whitney Hansen, American Marketing Association past president. “Both amateur and professional designers wowed our selection committee with their creativity and thoughtfulness while creating a symbol to represent Lincoln.”

A City Above
This concept visually focuses on Lincoln’s position as Nebraska’s capital city with simple geographic elements that form the state’s outline, and a compass-style star that visually marks Lincoln’s place in the state. Large blue and gold triangles form the state’s unique outline. The upward gold triangle honors the agricultural foundation from which Lincoln grew. The light blue triangle represents Salt Creek, and its role in marking the beginning of Lincoln’s journey. The compass-style star that marks Lincoln’s location mirrors symbols that appear throughout Lincoln, including the underside-view of the Capitol dome and the brick layout at 13th and O streets – an energetic central point within our city. Within the compass, white is used to establish an upward, forward-pointing direction for our city, signifying growth for a community that values opportunity and progress. The gold portion represents our continued connection with agriculture, while the blue portion symbolizes health care and technology – two industries that are key to our city’s growth. As a whole, it quickly tells a story about a destination city – a place that pulls people together from all backgrounds, in pursuit of a brighter future.
Six-Pointed Star

The six pointed yellow star signifies Lincoln being Nebraska's capital city. The six arrows pointing in communicate that Lincoln is a welcoming city for refugees and immigrants. The red color acknowledges the University of Nebraska and Lincoln's overall educational values. Lincoln is a hub for innovation and technology. This is represented in the flag by the red hexagons that point into the star and out to the smaller orange shapes. Lincoln is a big city with the feeling of being a small town, so the star is offset to the lower right quadrant to provide perspective of that small town Nebraska feel. The blue and the yellow in the background represent the State of Nebraska and the important role that Lincoln plays as a location for many state activities. The star is placed right on the horizon (where the blue and yellow meet) to represent the dreams, opportunities and adventures that we can pursue in the City of Lincoln.
Art Deco Capitol

Inspired by the art deco architecture and native peoples’ artwork displayed inside the capitol building, this flag uses simple lines to convey Lincoln’s past and it’s progressive future by alluding to the interconnection of technology, agriculture and commerce. Whether you’re a lifelong Lincolnite or recent refugee in our town, there is hope and optimism here. These values are visually represented by the radiating, concentric artwork symbolizing a “beacon” or safe harbor for those looking to better their lives. Some of the recognizable imagery implied by the lines are: the state Capitol building, a sunset, and an aerial view of the traditional center of town (13th and O streets). The colors are based on the Nebraska state flag. The yellow was modified to look closer to gold and the blue was shifted to teal by adding a green hue as a tip of the hat to the verdant tapestry in Lincoln which is home of the Arbor Day Foundation and many city parks.
Owl of Aspiration

The Barn Owl derives its name from its ability to adapt from natural to man-made environments. Abraham Lincoln’s own rural origins invariably led him to the U.S. Capitol, a story paralleled by the city of Lincoln as it adapted itself from a village on the prairie to become the Nebraska State Capitol. Additionally, many of its residents have origins in more rural areas of the state, yet have chosen Lincoln as their home. For these reasons, the Barn Owl serves as a unique metaphor for both Lincoln, as well as for those who call it home.

The winning designers -- Jeff Nienhueser, Ed Mejia, Brandon Moller, and Jared Rawlings -- were selected from more than 190 submissions. Their designs can be viewed here, at https://forms.gle/z9psnm8jimGZEv2v9. Feedback will be accepted until Oct. 15.

Nienhueser’s design is a six-point star that signifies Lincoln being the capital city and that it is welcoming to immigrants and refugees. It includes the color red to signify the university and educational values, and its design also represents the city as a hub of innovation and technology as well as other attributes.

Mejia’s design is inspired by art deco architecture and Native artwork displayed inside the Capitol, using simple lines to convey Lincoln’s past and its progressive future.

Rawlings' design is of a barn owl, which derives its name from its ability to adapt from natural to manmade environments, symbolizing Lincoln’s adaptation from prairie village to state capital and the adaptations many of its residents have made.

Moller’s design focuses on Lincoln’s position as the state capital using simple geographic elements including the state’s outline, a compass-style star and triangles that honor the city’s agricultural base and Salt Creek.

The Lincoln chapter of the American Marketing Association and Lincoln Young Professionals Group started ReFlag Lincoln, the contest to redesign the city's flag. When it was launched, the groups intended to pick three finalists but chose to add a fourth after reviewing all the submissions.

Each finalist will be awarded a $1,000 prize.

The selection committee includes Hansen, Francisco Souto, University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Art, Art History & Design; Ed Zimmer, local historian; Alyssa Martin, Nelnet; Al Maxey, artist; Todd Ogden, Downtown Lincoln Association; Suzanne Mealer, Ponca Tribe of Nebraska; and Mairead Safranek, Lincoln Young Professionals Group.

“Our committee extensively discussed every aspect of the submitted designs, and ultimately chose the flags that we felt best aligned with the standards of good vexillological design and felt most authentic to the identity of the community,” Ogden said.

Watch Now: Why Lincoln needs a new city flag design; contest launched

Before releasing the designs for public comment, ReFlag Lincoln contacted each of the four design finalists to suggest alterations to better reflect the contest criteria and the basic principles of good flag design established by the North American Vexillological Association.

“The elements of good flag design are unique from traditional design standards,” Hansen said. 

Following the public comment period, the selection committee will evaluate the feedback, select a design, work with the designer to make modifications based on public feedback and then submit the flag to the Lincoln City Council for approval.

Ashland officials: Persistence paid off on acre of land that was complicated by Lincoln water main
City of Lincoln grants paid day off for Juneteenth, larger raises in new labor contracts
Green Light Lincoln program has made driving smoother, less stressful, city officials say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: California officials may have known about oil spill hours before it was reported

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News