Weigh in on the four finalists in contest to reimagine Lincoln's flag

The contest to reimagine Lincoln’s flag has four finalists -- designs based on owls, art deco, stars and geographic symbols -- and organizers want the public to weigh in on their favorites.
“The flag committee was overwhelmed by the variety and quality of the submissions,” said Whitney Hansen, American Marketing Association past president. “Both amateur and professional designers wowed our selection committee with their creativity and thoughtfulness while creating a symbol to represent Lincoln.”
The winning designers -- Jeff Nienhueser, Ed Mejia, Brandon Moller, and Jared Rawlings -- were selected from more than 190 submissions. Their designs can be viewed here, at https://forms.gle/z9psnm8jimGZEv2v9. Feedback will be accepted until Oct. 15.
Nienhueser’s design is a six-point star that signifies Lincoln being the capital city and that it is welcoming to immigrants and refugees. It includes the color red to signify the university and educational values, and its design also represents the city as a hub of innovation and technology as well as other attributes.
Mejia’s design is inspired by art deco architecture and Native artwork displayed inside the Capitol, using simple lines to convey Lincoln’s past and its progressive future.
Rawlings' design is of a barn owl, which derives its name from its ability to adapt from natural to manmade environments, symbolizing Lincoln’s adaptation from prairie village to state capital and the adaptations many of its residents have made.
Moller’s design focuses on Lincoln’s position as the state capital using simple geographic elements including the state’s outline, a compass-style star and triangles that honor the city’s agricultural base and Salt Creek.
The Lincoln chapter of the American Marketing Association and Lincoln Young Professionals Group started ReFlag Lincoln, the contest to redesign the city's flag. When it was launched, the groups intended to pick three finalists but chose to add a fourth after reviewing all the submissions.
Each finalist will be awarded a $1,000 prize.
The selection committee includes Hansen, Francisco Souto, University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Art, Art History & Design; Ed Zimmer, local historian; Alyssa Martin, Nelnet; Al Maxey, artist; Todd Ogden, Downtown Lincoln Association; Suzanne Mealer, Ponca Tribe of Nebraska; and Mairead Safranek, Lincoln Young Professionals Group.
“Our committee extensively discussed every aspect of the submitted designs, and ultimately chose the flags that we felt best aligned with the standards of good vexillological design and felt most authentic to the identity of the community,” Ogden said.
Before releasing the designs for public comment, ReFlag Lincoln contacted each of the four design finalists to suggest alterations to better reflect the contest criteria and the basic principles of good flag design established by the North American Vexillological Association.
“The elements of good flag design are unique from traditional design standards,” Hansen said.
Following the public comment period, the selection committee will evaluate the feedback, select a design, work with the designer to make modifications based on public feedback and then submit the flag to the Lincoln City Council for approval.
