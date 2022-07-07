Waverly aquatic center gets a boost

Lancaster County Commissioners decided last week to give $250,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to Waverly to help pay for a new aquatic center.

Waverly has wanted to replace its aging swimming pool for years — and in 2020 voters approved a $3.5 million bond issue and a half-cent sales tax increase to pay for an updated aquatic center.

Like most everything else, the pandemic brought the project to a screeching halt, but city officials are now determined to move forward.

“We literally do have duct tape holding parts of our pool together this year,” City Administrator Stephanie Fisher told the Lancaster County Board last week. “So we are at mission critical now.”

Initially, city officials estimated the aquatic center — which would meet ADA requirements, have zero-entry features, a current channel, slides, a diving board and twice the capacity of the existing pool — would cost about $4.5 million.

Enter supply chain issues and inflation, and the lowest bid city officials received was $6.4 million, Fisher said.

Counting the bond issue, fundraising efforts and grants, Waverly has about $4.6 million in hand.

The city and the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund are still fundraising, Fisher told the county board. And supporters told the city council at a meeting in May they want to get the project going, because fundraising will get harder the longer they wait and at least one grant for the project has an expiration date.

“This is a project the city needs,” Fisher told the county board. “We’re just trying to figure out how to get it in the ground.”

To that end, county commissioners — who said such an aquatic center would benefit tourism and the entire county — allocated the money from the $62 million in federal stimulus funds it received.

Construction could begin in August or September.