Watch Now: Supporters join Ukrainian immigrants in Lincoln, lifting voices amid war at home

Supporters joined Ukrainians living in Nebraska on Saturday to rally against the actions of Russia.

 JENNA THOMPSON, Journal Star

Dozens of blue-and-yellow flags flew high outside the state Capitol on Saturday afternoon as supporters joined Ukrainians living in Nebraska to pray and offer assistance to their war-torn homeland.

Anna Gusanu, who came to the U.S. from Ukraine, was among those who gathered, many in patriotic dress and holding handmade signs that pleaded for the Russian attack to end. She said the situation in Ukraine is worse than anyone here could imagine.

“People are in basements of buildings, metro (stations), bomb shelters, hiding from the bombs,” Gusanu said. “It’s a scary situation, and whoever has battery life still on their phones is calling, getting connected with people asking, 'How are you?' and they’re just crying and screaming.”

Saturday's gathering was organized by a group of Ukrainians living in Nebraska.

Mykhailo Smyshliaiev, who has been here 14 years, said the crisis overseas impacts everyone in the world. His mind is with his loved ones as they struggle, including a friend in Ukraine preparing to take to the streets of Kyiv to fight Russian soldiers. His father-in-law’s church back home is being used as a bomb shelter for Ukrainian orphans.

Image from iOS.jpg

Supporters joined Ukrainians living in Nebraska on Saturday to rally against the actions of Russia.

Smyshliaiev said he did not want American troops to be sent but said there are steps Americans can take to help Ukraine in the fight to keep its independence.

“Call your congressmen,” he said. “Press the European Union to close the sky. Then, on the ground, my people will do the work.”

Emotions surged Saturday as musicians led those gathered in Ukrainian hymns, including one roughly translated to: “My prayer goes to you, God; my heart floats to you.”

Those words mean plenty to Max Royenko, who’s only been in the U.S. for six years and is nervously keeping contact with his extended family back home.

“We call almost every two hours,” he said. “They are hiding every night in their basements because there are air strikes.”

Vladimir Solkan, who's lived in the U.S. 31 years, said he believes it is everyone’s responsibility to support the Ukrainian people.

“When it comes down to it, we are all one people, one humanity,” Solkan said. “Innocent people have to shed blood and die, for what? … We need to make noise so people know this is not right.”

 

Reach the writer at jthompson@journalstar.com

Diplomats react after Russia vetoes UN resolution on Ukraine

