Watch now: Protesters gather at Capitol again to defend abortion rights

Hundreds of people gathered at the state Capitol for the second time this month to defend abortion rights, two weeks after a Supreme Court draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade was leaked.

The protesters rallied Sunday afternoon on the north side of the Capitol, holding signs and chanting as cars drove down K Street.

Gina Frank, organizing director for the Nebraska Democratic Party, was among the crowd.

"I’m here today standing up for people’s bodily autonomy, people’s reproductive freedom and the ability of people to make their own health care choices," she said.

Frank has been attending rallies in support of abortion rights since about 2016, but said she had no strong opinions on the issue before she had her own child.

“My pregnancy was really easy, but even that is still really hard. Even an uncomplicated pregnancy was really hard on my body and my mental health for a very wanted baby," Frank said. "I can’t imagine putting myself into the shoes of somebody who has been raped or is a victim of incest having to carry that fetus, that baby for 10 months. It’s a human-rights abuse.”

Hundreds showed up to a similar rally in downtown Omaha on Saturday, one of many that took place across the country over the weekend in support of abortion rights.

Those in attendance in Lincoln on Sunday heard from state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, who is running on the Democratic ticket to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

"I have fought for this for so long. My mom fought for this. So many people have fought for this," she said. "We have to get people out and up in arms to recognize that it is time for women, men and families to speak up, care for each other and recognize that we are in control of ourselves, not the government."

The Lincoln-based senator also urged people to use their right to vote in the special election for the 1st District seat on June 28, where Pansing Brooks will face off against Republican nominee Mike Flood.

"This is just the beginning. We cannot be silent."

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

