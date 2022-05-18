Watch now: Prayer camp leaders march to City Hall, Capitol, Catholic Diocese to say they're not done

The Niskíthe Prayer Camp is gone, but the people who erected the seven tipis on land where a disputed housing development is planned are not — and they promised Wednesday they are here to stay.

“We’re here to ask you to stand with us, to continue to walk with us as we strive for a better city that is respectful of our land, respectful of our water and respectful of the Indigenous stewards of this land,” said Erin Poor, as she and others who took down the last tipi early Wednesday morning gathered in front of City Hall.

The tipi — one owned by Native leader Leo Yankton, who died of cancer last year — came down at a sunrise ceremony, and the group that spent two weeks there began a trek from the development site near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard to City Hall, past the state Capitol, then on to the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln headquarters and finally, to Yankton’s home.

At City Hall, about 40 people set up the tipi they carried with them, along with flags, a prayer camp sign, sage, water and snacks.

They had invited city leaders to join them in a Chanupa ceremony with a medicine pipe — a way to signal a connection with another group, to make peace, said Kevin Abourezk, one of the group's leaders.

Not long after they arrived, Police Chief Teresa Ewins and Capt. Don Scheinost shook hands with several people in the group. Mayoral aide TJ McDowell also spoke with group members and watched the proceedings, as did city ombudsman Liz Quenzer.

City Councilwoman Sändra Washington also attended, and was the only city official who joined Native leaders in the tipi for the ceremony.

Just as the group was leaving, Councilman Tom Beckius and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird came outside and spoke to a few of the leaders.

“I wanted to say hello and renew my commitment to a continuing dialogue with Native leaders,” Gaylor Baird said.

After setting up the tipi, Poor urged city leaders to include Indigenous leaders when making decisions about land.

“We ask that you include us in the conversations,” she said. “There is sacred, Indigenous knowledge, ancestral ecological knowledge that is held in these bodies, in these spirits, and they deserve a voice in all parts of this city.”

The Native leaders and other supporters set up the prayer camp a week after the City Council approved ordinances that allowed the annexation and zoning changes needed for the Wilderness Crossing development to proceed.

Manzitto Construction plans to build more than 500 single-family homes, townhomes and apartments on about 75 acres of land the Catholic Diocese is selling.

The Native activists had hoped to stop the development, but the mayor signed off on the ordinances, allowing the development to move forward, and a Manzitto spokeswoman has said the company has no plans to make any further concessions.

Wilderness Crossing faced opposition from the beginning from those who fear the development will cause flooding problems, and light, noise and traffic will hurt the native habitat and wildlife in Wilderness Park.

Before the council's public hearing, another concern came to light: the effect the development would have on a nearby Native sweat lodge. Located across the street, it is one of Lincoln’s oldest and most-used sweat lodges.

Manzitto made several changes to the initial plan to try to address concerns, including moving First Street into the development, behind a 6-foot fence, though those changes didn’t satisfy opponents, especially members of the Native community, who felt their concerns hadn’t been acknowledged.

Las Voces of Nebraska, an advocacy coalition, wrote a letter this week to the mayor and City Council in support of the Niskíthe Prayer Camp and in opposition to the action by the city.

Abourezk said the group submitted a plan for a park that could be built on Snell Hill, which would save a Dakota sandstone outcropping on the development site and keep houses from being built on the northeast corner of the property. The Catholic Diocese bishop has offered to advocate on its behalf, he said.

After taking down the tipi at City Hall, the group marched down Lincoln Mall to the Capitol, came inside the rotunda, then began its march toward the Diocese headquarters.

Standing outside City Hall, Renee San Souci, a Native activist and educator, said it is important to remember that they are the nation’s first people and have been taking care of the land for years.

“You are welcome to come talk to us, communicate with us, but do so in a positive way.”

