WATCH NOW: Potential COVID-19 spike a concern as protests continue, mayor says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As protests in response to the killing of George Floyd continue, there is concern for a potential spike in COVID-19 cases among those protesting, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday.

"Of course public health officials are concerned; I'm concerned," Gaylor Baird said Tuesday. "We have limitations on gatherings of people in confined indoor and outdoor spaces to try and protect people from close contact. We know as well that communities of color are being disproportionately impacted by this disease right here in Lincoln.

"So the idea that folks (who) have important messages that they should get out, and that their voices need to be heard, may be subjecting themselves to further threats is absolutely painful for all of us to consider."

It's a fine line for both protesters and the city to walk, as Gaylor Baird on Tuesday lifted the curfew that had been in place the previous two nights as rioting related to the protests decreased.

Those who do choose to protest, Gaylor Baird said, should keep their health in mind as well.