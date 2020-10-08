 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Nebraska officials celebrate the South Beltway's progress
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Watch Now: Nebraska officials celebrate the South Beltway's progress

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln South Beltway event

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird (from left), state Sen. Mike Hilgers, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, Sen. Deb Fisher, Nebraska Department of Transportation Director Kyle Schneweis and Hawkins Construction COO Chris Hawkins listen as Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at an event to celebrate the progress made on construction of the Lincoln South Beltway on Thursday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Federal, state and local officials heralded the progress on the Lincoln South Beltway Thursday as the work on Nebraska's largest infrastructure project remains on target. 

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, state Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird praised the years of effort, policy change and funding commitments at all levels of government to finally build the 11-mile freeway connecting U.S. 77 and Nebraska 2.

To date, project contractor Hawkins Construction of Omaha and its team of subcontractors have moved more than 2.1 million cubic yards of dirt to shape the freeway and its flyway bridges. 

Watch Now: 'Ton of work' done as South Beltway construction heads into fall

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project's ceremonial groundbreaking that had been planned for the spring, but the South Beltway construction team remains on pace to complete the freeway by spring 2024.

"We're where we want to be," Ricketts said.

The $352 million project involves 14 local subcontractors, nine of which have contracts with Hawkins of $2 million or more, Hawkins Construction Chief Operating Officer Chris Hawkins said.

South Beltway work to close lanes of Nebraska 2
Nebraska construction firms holding their own in pandemic, survey shows

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments
0
11
0
0
1

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News