Watch now: Nebraska, nation rolling out 9-8-8 as number to call for suicide prevention

People struggling with feelings of desperation or thoughts of suicide will soon have an easy-to-remember number to call for help.

State officials announced Wednesday that the new number (9-8-8) is being rolled out Saturday as a way to call, chat or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at any hour.

Sheri Dawson, the behavioral health director for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, described the three-digit number as akin to calling the familiar 9-1-1 for a heart attack or other physical emergency.

But instead of getting an ambulance and emergency medical technicians, people calling the new number will reach trained crisis counselors who can help them through an immediate situation and make connections for follow-up care. In some cases, care may include a response from one of the state's existing mobile crisis response teams.

"What it really does is provide us the opportunity for hope and connections, someone to call and ultimately save lives of Nebraskans," Dawson said.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said that 9-8-8 calls from within Nebraska will be handled by staff at Boys Town, which has handled calls to the existing suicide hotline since 2005. That line, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), will remain active for people who may not have the new number.

Boys Town also handles the Nebraska Family Helpline, 888-866-8660, which was set up to help troubled parents and children.

Ricketts hailed the new hotline option, pointing out that suicide is a national public health issue. He encouraged friends and family members to call the hotline if they have concerns about people they love.

"This is really a tremendous program that we'll have," the governor said.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the 10th-leading cause of death in 2019 and 12th in 2020, when COVID-19 deaths claimed the third spot. Suicide was the second-leading cause of death for youth ages 10-14 and 25-34 in 2020.

Kyle Kinney, program manager at Boys Town, said the organization answered 8,777 Nebraska calls made to the existing suicide lifeline in 2021. Of those, staff was able to handle 97% without calling in outside emergency responders.

He said the number of calls has gone up this year, which tracks with other reports about increasing mental health struggles nationally. Calls were up 16% for the first three months of the year, compared with 2021.

The suicide hotline in Nebraska, as well as the Nebraska Family Helpline, get most of their support from the state. Dawson said the HHS behavioral health division budget includes $4.7 million for the two. A federal grant provides another $640,000.