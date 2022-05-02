Watch now: Native group sets up prayer camp on site of proposed development near Wilderness Park

A group of Native community members and others who oppose a housing development adjacent to Wilderness Park near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard have set up a prayer camp on the land to pressure the mayor into scuttling the project.

Overnight, Native leaders set up the Niskithe Prayer Camp -- a name taken from an UmoNhoN word meaning Saltwater -- to mark one week since the City Council approved zoning changes and land annexation that will allow the development to proceed.

The prayer camp name acknowledges the centuries-long relationship Indigenous people of many nations have had with this region and the Salt Creek waterway.

“We are here today to take back our voice, which was stolen from us at last week’s City Council hearing,” said Kevin Abourezk, a leader of the peaceful prayer camp. “As Indigenous people of this land, we have had much taken from us over the past few centuries. Today we are standing up and saying, ‘No more! We are here. We are strong. We will remain.'”

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has agreed to meet with the group sometime Tuesday, said Jennifer Williams, her chief of staff.

Environmental activists and members of the Native community sent over 100 letters opposing the proposed development, and turned out in force to speak at a City Council public hearing against the development known as Wilderness Crossing.

Opponents are concerned about the effect the traffic, light and noise will have on the native habitat and wildlife of the park — and that it will disrupt the sanctity of one of the oldest and most-used Native sweat lodges in the city. The sweat lodge is on private land that’s surrounded by Wilderness Park across the street from the proposed development.

Sam Manzitto Jr. plans to build 162 single-family homes, 134 townhomes and 205 apartments on about 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77.

The land is owned by the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, which plans to sell the land and has been working with Manzitto since 2018 on plans to develop it. The land has been designated in the Comprehensive Plan for future urban residential development since 2002.

Last week, the City Council — with the exception of Sändra Washington and Jane Raybould — approved zoning changes, annexation of 141 acres of land in the area and changes to the Comprehensive Plan’s land use designations in the area.

Washington unsuccessfully tried to exempt the piece of private land where the sweat lodges are located from annexation.

Members of the Native community were especially upset that only Washington and Raybould even mentioned their concerns surrounding the sweat lodge, and Abourezk specifically called out Tom Beckius, Bennie Shobe and Tammy Ward as council members he’d considered allies.

The group wants a formal apology from the council and for members to engage in a restorative justice process with them, and asks the mayor to veto the council’s action last week.

Among their other demands: creation of a city Native Advisory Committee and appointment of Native members to the planning commission; an apology from the Catholic Church and for the church to reconsider its contract to sell the land to the Manzittos; a meeting with the developers to discuss possible solutions; and creation of city and county policies that protect special religious Indigenous ceremonial sites.

