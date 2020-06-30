Watch Now: Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird speaks about equity and inclusiveness

Testimony at Lincoln City Council meeting about police funding goes long into the night Monday.
At Cooper Park, just blocks from where protesters clashed with law enforcement over consecutive nights this spring, Stand in For Lincoln organized the panel discussion where about 40 community members listened and shared concerns about policing methods.
Local law enforcement got a show of support Friday evening in the form of a rally along O Street.
Lincoln police say they will stop wearing certain donated face masks after one was mistaken …
OMAHA — Omaha officials have announced that the city’s police are now banned from using a kn…
The attorneys general sent a letter to congressional leaders urging them to ensure police officer safety as Democrats demand changes in police tactics and accountability.
