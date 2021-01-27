Watch Now: Mayor Gaylor Baird provides update on COVID-19 response

The Schawang family listens from their front porch to Santa Claus read, 'Twas The Night Before Christmas on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Shawntay and Glen Schawang's children, Maxine (from left), Valentine, Jules, and Calvin have been leaving gifts and surprises for nearby retired couples. The retirees in the neighborhood had no idea who was leaving the gifts behind. "The kids were getting such a kick out of being the mystery gift givers," retiree Rodney Turner said. After deducing who the mystery gift givers were, the older neighbors began to leave gifts of their own. Going back and forth leaving little surprises for months. To wrap up the year, the retirees decided to schedule a visit from the master gift giver himself. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.