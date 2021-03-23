 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Mayor Gaylor Baird, city officials give update on COVID-19 response
Watch Now: Mayor Gaylor Baird, city officials give update on COVID-19 response

Peter Kolozsy
Elections

Peter Kolozsy

Why are you running for the City Council?

To give a voice back to the people. To stand up for the constitution and freedoms of Americans. The amount of corruption, abuse and misuse of power is out of control. Many politicians seem to care more about helping their rich friends, affiliates and their own selfish agendas than helping the people they were elected to represent. People in power are going against the will of the people and silencing the voices of those they are meant to serve.

Mary Hilton
Elections

Mary Hilton

Why are you running for the City Council?

The founders of our country knew good government requires an effective system of checks and balances. Following the civil unrest in Lincoln last summer, the more I learned the more my eyes were opened: municipal leaders, unchecked, are taking our city in a dangerous direction and abusing powers. As your representative on the City Council, I will restore balance by spearheading good public policy that respects neighbors and makes Lincoln a great place to live, work and raise a family.

Maggie Mae Squires
Elections

Maggie Mae Squires

Why are you running for the City Council?

I am running for City Council because I believe Lincoln has great unrealized potential. We are a diverse and unique city. I want to create positive change for Lincolnites by having difficult conversations about how we can grow our city.

