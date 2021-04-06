 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Mayor Gaylor Baird, city officials give update on COVID-19 response
Watch Now: Mayor Gaylor Baird, city officials give update on COVID-19 response

News Conference: Coronavirus Update April 6, 2021

IMAGES OF LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Tracy L. Refior
Elections

Tracy L. Refior

  • Updated

Why are you running for the Airport Authority and what do you hope to accomplish if elected?

I’m running for Airport Authority to help the community of Lincoln. I hope to accomplish better flights, more destinations and improve the general operations and management of the airport.

Jason B. Krueger
Elections

Jason B. Krueger

  • Updated

Why are you running for the Airport Authority and what do you hope to accomplish if elected?

I am running for airport authority on three main things. One is to hopefully avoid the levy and try and find other revenue streams to fund the airport expansion. Second is to get more airlines in here to service the city of Lincoln better and keep them. Third would be to figure out how to better utilize the buildings and property that the airport has to lease out.

Nicki Behmer
Elections

Nicki Behmer

  • Updated

Why are you running for the Airport Authority and what do you hope to accomplish if elected?

I feel our airport is underutilized and underpromoted. If elected, I will cultivate business partnerships and encourage active community support to assist in air service expansion. I will work to understand the ins and outs of the operation, seek opportunities to enhance land use, assist management in employing effective communication with airlines and connect with individuals and companies in the travel industry to grow our airport, which has an estimated $1 billion impact on the greater Lincoln community.

