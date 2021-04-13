 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Mayor Gaylor Baird, city officials give update on COVID-19 response
Watch Now: Mayor Gaylor Baird, city officials give update on COVID-19 response

News Conference: Coronavirus Update April 13, 2021

IMAGES OF LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Jason B. Krueger
Elections

Jason B. Krueger

  • Updated

Why are you running for the Airport Authority and what do you hope to accomplish if elected?

I am running for airport authority on three main things. One is to hopefully avoid the levy and try and find other revenue streams to fund the airport expansion. Second is to get more airlines in here to service the city of Lincoln better and keep them. Third would be to figure out how to better utilize the buildings and property that the airport has to lease out.

