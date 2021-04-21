Watch Now: Lincoln transportation department takes to the skies for Adams Street repair project

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alfred Benesch & Company, a construction engineering company that is handling the project design and supplied the drone, recently started using the technology at its Lincoln office.

It used a drone to survey a portion of 98th Street, which Lancaster County is repaving, but the Adams Street project is its first in the city. The project includes shaving off the street's asphalt layer and making any necessary repairs to the underlying base, which is why crews will survey the road beforehand.

"With this drone, it's going to allow us to actually see the pavement condition and make a field call in the office," said Steven Irons, roadway group manager at Benesch. "We'll actually be able to go, 'Alright, we need to do some base repair here.'"

In a traditional survey, workers have to shut down lanes as they go up and down the road, adjusting cones, marking off problem areas and then surveying them.

"It gets cumbersome," Irons said.

With the drone, crews can stay safely on the side of the road while cutting down the evaluation time by nearly 90% in some cases. Both the city and Benesch plan on using the technology in the future, depending on the project.