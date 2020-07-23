You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH NOW: Lincoln Mayor, City Council members unveil “Together, One Lincoln” initiative
View Comments
editor's pick

WATCH NOW: Lincoln Mayor, City Council members unveil “Together, One Lincoln” initiative

{{featured_button_text}}

In the wake of George Floyd's death and unrest in Lincoln, city officials began working together to create "Together, One Lincoln."

Lincoln has often demonstrated its willingness to open the city’s doors to one more family or one more dreamer, but even so there is more work to be done so everyone here can feel respected and safe, said City Council Member Sändra Washington.

For decades, Lincoln has welcomes immigrants and refugees into the community. In the devastating wake of Hurricane Katrina, fellow citizens’ sought sanctuary and a new start in Lincoln.

The new initiative unveiled Thursday morning focuses on starting conversations about race, racism and racial disparity in Lincoln.

Citizen advisory board gives input on proposed policy changes at Lincoln Police Department

'We must also engage in self-reflection and learn about experiences other than our own," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. 

The Malone Center was one of many organizations involved in creating Together, One Lincoln. 

"I am willing and ready to have a conversation ... to replace ignorance with knowledge," said John Goodwin, executive director at the Malone Center. "I think these conversations we have with our children, our loved ones, our neighbors, are a great way to combat things we don't agree with."

Lincoln mayor accepts grant for 5 new police officers despite opposition from Black Lives Matter

City Council Member Sändra Washington and more than a dozen city leaders helped to create the initiative, which seeks to make Lincoln a more equitable city with equal opportunity for all. 

People can find tips for having difficult conversations along with book recommendations and educational websites at TogetheroneLincoln.org

Lincoln police chief, Lancaster County sheriff: We need officers, community support
Protesters describe being shot, gassed during Black Lives Matter rallies in Lincoln
Hundreds gather to mark Juneteenth in Lincoln
City Hall logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

View Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News