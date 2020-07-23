WATCH NOW: Lincoln Mayor, City Council members unveil “Together, One Lincoln” initiative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the wake of George Floyd's death and unrest in Lincoln, city officials began working together to create "Together, One Lincoln."

Lincoln has often demonstrated its willingness to open the city’s doors to one more family or one more dreamer, but even so there is more work to be done so everyone here can feel respected and safe, said City Council Member Sändra Washington.

For decades, Lincoln has welcomes immigrants and refugees into the community. In the devastating wake of Hurricane Katrina, fellow citizens’ sought sanctuary and a new start in Lincoln.

The new initiative unveiled Thursday morning focuses on starting conversations about race, racism and racial disparity in Lincoln.

'We must also engage in self-reflection and learn about experiences other than our own," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

The Malone Center was one of many organizations involved in creating Together, One Lincoln.

"I am willing and ready to have a conversation ... to replace ignorance with knowledge," said John Goodwin, executive director at the Malone Center. "I think these conversations we have with our children, our loved ones, our neighbors, are a great way to combat things we don't agree with."