Watch now: Lincoln, Lancaster County announce $5 million in grants to tourism nonprofits hurt by the pandemic

Fifteen tourism nonprofits received of a total of nearly $5 million in grants made with federal stimulus funds from Lincoln and Lancaster County.

The grant program, announced in May, was a second and more narrowly focused program crafted by city and county officials after federal officials changed the parameters of how cities and counties could use American Rescue Plan Act funds.

City and county officials have worked together to allocate $108 million from the federal relief plan in an effort to avoid duplication of efforts. The city got $46 million and the county $62 million.

The $5 million in grant funds are intended to help the nonprofits replace revenue losses from the pandemic and must be used to cover operating costs.

“Nonprofit tourism organizations ... do great things for our community,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said to a group of nonprofit leaders gathered at the Nebraska History Museum for the announcement.

“They add value to the local economy, they provide our residents and visitors with shared experiences and cherished memories and make Lincoln an even stronger community and a more attractive destination.”

Grants ranged from $25,000 to the Camp Creek Antique Machinery and Threshing Association to $900,000 to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Lancaster County Commissioner Deb Schorr said a selection committee chose the recipients from 21 applicants and -- as happens with most grant programs -- no organization got as much as it requested.

Jeff Maul, executive director of Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau said shutdowns and travel restrictions forced many in the tourist industry to close temporarily and and for many, the pandemic forever altered their business models and budgets. Hotel occupancy in the city dropped to a low of 27.4% in April 2020, he said, and many of the nonprofit agencies receiving grants were affected by that, he said.

The recipients include:

* Camp Creek Antique Machinery and Threshing Association -- $25,000

* Flatwater Shakespeare Co. – $91,000

* Friends of Woods Tennis – $100,000

* History Nebraska/History Nebraska Foundation – $875,000

* Lancaster County Agricultural Society – $650,000

* Lied Center for Performing Arts (NU Board of Regents) – $300,000

* Lincoln Arts Council – $130,000

* Lincoln Calling – $125,000

* Lincoln Children’s Museum – $705,000

* Lincoln Children’s Zoo – $900,000

* Lincoln Sports Foundation – $220,000

* LUX Center for the Arts – $200,000

* Midwest Racers Organization, Inc. – $45,000

* Museum of American Speed – $450,000

* Nebraska Repertory Theatre (NU Board of Regents) – $150,000