Watch now: Lincoln groups establish fund to help families resettling from Afghanistan and Ukraine

  Updated
  • 0

Local philanthropic leaders on Thursday announced the creation of the Lincoln Resettlement Fund to support families resettling in the Lincoln community.

This fund has been established by United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County in collaboration with Lincoln Community Foundation, Duncan Family Trust, Community Health Endowment, Woods Charitable Fund Inc., and others.

