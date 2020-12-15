Watch Now: Lincoln aims to complete 20 new street projects in second year of voter-approved sales tax

Lincoln's quarter-cent sales tax earmarked for street improvements will help fund 20 new projects in 2021, after eight were initiated in its first year, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday.
The tax started in October 2019, and brought in $800,000 over the initial $13 million projection for its first year, according to the city.
By the end of 2021, the city expects to have completed 28 projects using the designated sales tax revenues, on top of nearly 100 street projects already built into standard operations of the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.
"We feel like our street infrastructure investment, and the roadwork that we've been able to accomplish even in this year, (has been) a real bright light," Gaylor Baird said at a news conference.
In its second year, city officials estimate the tax will bring in $12.6 million.
Voters in the spring of 2019 narrowly approved the new tax, which ends in October 2025.
The city has pledged nearly three-quarters of the tax revenue to repairs to existing streets, and just less than one-quarter of it to new road construction.
The Railroad Transportation Safety District will receive about 1.5% of the tax revenue to put toward planned improvements in the area of 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway.
The projects targeted in 2020 included street repairs in three residential areas, repairs to two arterial routes and construction in three growth areas, according to the city.
City Councilmen Roy Christensen and Bennie Shobe said Lincoln residents should feel assured that the money is being spent in accordance with voter wishes.
"With these results we're talking about today, the public can have increased confidence that we are on the right path," Christensen said.
