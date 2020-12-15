Watch Now: Lincoln aims to complete 20 new street projects in second year of voter-approved sales tax

Planned projects for 2021

In 2021, the city hopes to use sales tax funds to complete street improvements in residential areas and along arterial routes.

* Residential improvements in areas near 40th and A streets, Capitol Beach, the Country Club of Lincoln, Culler Middle School, the Highlands, McPhee Elementary School, Sevenoaks, Union College and the Witherbee neighborhood.

* 48th Street, Nebraska 2 to Pioneers Boulevard.

* Cotner Boulevard, South to O.

* Folsom Street, near West Old Cheney Road.

* Holdrege Street, 87th to 93rd and intersection at 104th.

* Huntington and Leighton avenues, 33rd to 48th.

* Ninth Street, I-180 to A.

* Randolph Street, 40th to 56th.

* Rokeby Road, 31st to 40th and 77th to 84th.

* Yankee Hill Road, 40th to 56th.