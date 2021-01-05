Watch now: Lancaster County virus risk dial remains red as infection rate, hospitalizations still concerning

Lancaster County will remain in the red category on the coronavirus risk dial for the ninth straight week.

The local positivity rate has bounced back up, the number of new cases has risen again and hospitalizations have not yet fallen to their pre-Thanksgiving levels, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday.

"This past week we have continued to see indicators moving in the wrong direction," Lopez said during the weekly virus briefing.

On Tuesday, the Health Department reported three more Lancaster County residents had died of the coronavirus and 187 residents have contracted COVID-19.

The Health Department identified the deceased as two women, one in her 40s and another in her 90s, and a man in his 70s who was in a long-term care facility.

With their deaths, the local pandemic toll climbed to 161 — with 82 deaths recorded since Dec. 1.

Testing has decreased, Lopez said, and she worried some of that may stem from people who avoided testing during the holidays.