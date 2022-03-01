Watch Now: Fairness ordinance opponents have signatures to force council action

The Lincoln City Council ordinance that extends discrimination protections to include sexual orientation and gender expression is likely headed to the ballot box.

The Nebraska Family Alliance announced Tuesday it gathered more than four times the number of signatures needed to require the City Council to either put the so-called “fairness ordinance” to a public vote or rescind it.

A crowd of supporters holding “Let US Vote” signs gathered at Nebraska Family Alliance’s office at 11th and E streets for a news conference where leaders of the group announced they’d gathered 18,501 signatures.

That’s well more than the 4,137 signatures — 4% of city voters in the previous gubernatorial election — required to stop the ordinance from taking effect, and well beyond the 10,000 signatures supporters collected a decade ago after the City Council passed an initial ordinance to extend discrimination protections to include sexual orientation and gender expression.

“Today is about due process, to give a voice to Lincoln residents who love their city and love their neighbors,” said Nebraska Family Alliance Executive Director Karen Bowling. “Moms, dads and grandparents walked their neighborhoods with their kids to give them firsthand experience of grassroots mobilization because they believe that the government shouldn't pick and choose who is allowed to think and speak freely.”

Bowling said the group circulated 1,365 petitions, an effort that included 339 volunteers and 72 churches.

After the successful referendum petition in 2012, the council didn’t rescind the ordinance or put it to a vote, and it was in limbo until the current council passed a broader revision of the municipal code last month.

In addition to extending protections to include sexual orientation and gender expression, the ordinance adds active military and veterans as a protected class. It also updates definitions of marriage, race and natural origin, strengthens definitions and updates disability protections and reorganizes the section to clarify the process of the city's Human Rights Commission.

Tuesday afternoon, at least four council members said they supported putting the ordinance to a vote, which could happen in a special election or the general election in November.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said state law prohibits holding a special election too close to a regularly scheduled election, which means a special election could be held only in July or August this year.

Before any of that happens, the city clerk must turn the petition signatures over to the election commissioner for verification. A decade ago, that took a week to 10 days.

Once that happens, Shively will report the verification to the city clerk, then the issue goes back to the City Council, which will either rescind the ordinance or pass a resolution to put it on the ballot.

If it does the latter, City Attorney Yohance Christie said, the council will spell out when that will happen.

Councilwoman Sändra Washington, who introduced the ordinance, said she supports putting it to a vote — something she said petition circulators seem to want to happen as quickly as possible.

She said she’s filed paperwork with the Accountability and Disclosure Commission for a campaign committee supporting passage of the ordinance.

“I’m not surprised they (ordinance opponents) were able to get the signatures, given the fact that the message they were putting out was untrue,” she said. “They were playing to people’s emotions and fears and they weren’t telling the truth."

The work of supporters, she said, will be to tell the truth: that the ordinance puts into local code protections in the Civil Rights Act, which the U.S. Supreme Court spelled out in a 2020 decision.

Council members Tammy Ward, Jane Raybould and Richard Meginnis also said they supported taking the issue to a vote. Bennie Shobe said he wanted to confer with his fellow council members before commenting. Tom Beckius and James Michael Bowers could not be reached for comment.

At the news conference, Nate Grasz, Nebraska Family Alliance policy director, said the ordinance is overly broad and poorly written.

Redefining sex opens up bathrooms and locker rooms to those who identify as transgender, he said, and a broad definition of sexual harassment means people could be held liable for expressing Biblical views.

“Our City Council chose politics over people and advanced an ordinance that punishes free speech and violates the safety and privacy of women and girls in Lincoln,” he said. “Let's be clear. No one here today opposes fairness.”

A police officer stood by during Tuesday's announcement and one of two opponents in the crowd loudly disrupted the news conference, though after it was over he and several petition supporters shared a conversation.

Both ACLU of Nebraska and OutNebraska, a statewide advocacy organization, issued statements supporting the ordinance and pledging to help educate and mobilize voters.

OutNebraska Executive Director Abbi Swatsworth said a vote shouldn’t be needed for people’s basic civil rights to be recognized.

“Now that this petition has been submitted, every person who cares about protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination should not only prepare to vote, but prepare to talk to their friends and neighbors and to respond to lies and misinformation about transgender people. This work must start today — and it has to involve all of us."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

