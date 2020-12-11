Watch now: Coronavirus trends show decline following restrictions; bar, restaurant rules under review

Schossow encouraged dozens of other bar owners this week to use the LNK Recall initiative as a way of putting pressure on City Hall and as a check on what he views as arbitrary decision-making.

Lopez said the most recent restrictions have aimed to reduce gatherings and thus potential widespread transmission of the virus.

But Schossow said many local bars and restaurants have made an effort to enforce social distancing and sanitize and disinfect their establishments and outbreaks hadn't traced back to these businesses.

He would support the restrictions if they applied to retail businesses and other industries the same, he said.

"We have to all be in it together," he said. "It can’t just be one segment of society."

What's more, the current measures have proven unenforceable, he said, noting that some businesses found in violation continue operating.

Earlier this week, City Attorney Yohance Christie filed additional misdemeanor charges against The Night Before Lounge and Grata for continued violations of the directed health measures.